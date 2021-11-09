Lebanon vs Iran prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Lebanon and Iran will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts narrowly edged Syria in a five-goal thriller last month. Mohamed Kadouh's first-half brace guided the Cedars to a 3-2 victory away from home.

Iran settled for a share of the spoils with South Korea on home turf. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Heung-Min Son scored second-half goals to restore parity at fulltime.

Despite the draw, Team Melli still retained their position at the top of Group A on 10 points while Lebanon's five points are only good enough for third place.

Lebanon vs Iran Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides and Iran have been historically superior with seven wins to their name.

Lebanon were victorious on one occasion while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting in exactly eight years. Their last clash came in a qualifier for the 2015 Asian Cup when Iran secured a 4-1 away victory in November 2013.

The hosts have two wins from their last five matches. Iran are on an 11-game unbeaten run, with last month's draw halting a run of 10 consecutive victories.

Lebanon form guide: W-D-L-D-W

Iran form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Lebanon vs Iran Team News

Lebanon

Lebanon called up 25 players to their latest international camp. There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Iran

Feyenoord midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun and team captain Ehsan Hajsafi are among the high profile inclusions in Iran's 27-man squad.

Porto forward Mehdi Taremi was a high-profile exclusion.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lebanon vs Iran Predicted XI

Lebanon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mostafa Matar (GK); Abbas Assi, Robert Alexander Melki, Joan Oumari, Kassem El Zein; Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, George Felix Melki, Bassel Jradi; Mohamad Haidar, Hilal El-Helwe, Rabih Ataya

Iran Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alireza Beiranvand (GK); Omid Noorafkan, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Ehsan Hajsafi, Sadegh Moharrami; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saeed Ezatolahi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri; Sardar Azmoun, Karim Ansarifard

Lebanon vs Iran Prediction

Iran are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant, although the hosts have the capacity to take advantage if they are underrated. They also have a strong home record and are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run on their own patch.

Iran's strong form has been boosted by a compact defense that gives little away. We are backing the three-time Asian champions to emerge victorious with a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lebanon 0-1 Iran

