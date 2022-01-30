Lebanon vs Iraq prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Lebanon and Iraq will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Saida Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.
The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to South Korea at the same ground. Gue-Sung Cho scored the match-winner in first-half injury time.
Iraq fell to a defeat by the same scoreline against Iran. Porto forward Mehdi Taremi's strike three minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Just one point separates Tuesday's opponents from one another in Group A. Lebanon are the better-placed side in fourth position, while Iraq are one point behind them.
They each have a shot at securing a playoff spot in the group and will go all out for victory on Tuesday.
Lebanon vs Iraq Head-to-Head
This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides and Iraq have a vastly superior record in previous matches played.
The Lions of Mesopotamia have 10 wins to their name while seven previous matches ended in draws, with Lebanon victorious on just one occasion.
Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 and they could not be separated in a goalless draw.
Lebanon form guide: L-W-L-L-L
Iraq form guide: L-W-L-D-D
Lebanon vs Iraq Team News
Lebanon
There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Iraq
Ali Faez, Saad Natiq, Amjad Attwan and Yaser Kasim are all unavailable due to injuries.
Sameh Saeed is currently in self-isolation due to COVID-19.
Injuries: Ali Faez, Saad Natiq, Amjad Attwan, Yaser Kasim
Suspension: Bashar Resan
COVID-19: Hussein Jabbar, Hussein Ali
Lebanon vs Iraq Predicted XI
Lebanon Predicted XI (5-4-1): Mostafa Matar (GK); Soony Saad, Maher Sabra, Alexander Michel, Kassem El Zein, Robert Alexander Melki; Hassan Maatouk, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Felix Melki, Waleed Shour; Mohamad Kdouh
Iraq Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fahad Talib (GK); Ahmed Ibrahim, Manaf Younis, Mustafa Nadhim, Hassan Raed; Saad Abdul-Amir, Amir Al-Ammari, Mohammed Ali Abbood, Ali Husni; Aymen Hussein, Alaa Abbas
Lebanon vs Iraq Prediction
With a potential playoff spot on the line, both sides are likely to seek the win, although caution could also be applied to avoid falling further behind.
Goals have proven difficult to come by for both sides and another low-scoring game could be on the cards in a goalless draw.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Lebanon 0-0 Iraq