Lebanon vs Iraq prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Lebanon and Iraq will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Saida Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to South Korea at the same ground. Gue-Sung Cho scored the match-winner in first-half injury time.

Iraq fell to a defeat by the same scoreline against Iran. Porto forward Mehdi Taremi's strike three minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

StarSat @starsat_mw The match day 8 of 2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers will take place on February 1st



12:10PM| Japan vs Saudi Arabia

02:00PM| Lebanon vs Iraq

02:00PM| Vietnam vs China

04:00PM| Syria vs Korea Republic

04:30PM| IR Iran vs Australia



Just one point separates Tuesday's opponents from one another in Group A. Lebanon are the better-placed side in fourth position, while Iraq are one point behind them.

They each have a shot at securing a playoff spot in the group and will go all out for victory on Tuesday.

Lebanon vs Iraq Head-to-Head

This will be the 18th meeting between the two sides and Iraq have a vastly superior record in previous matches played.

The Lions of Mesopotamia have 10 wins to their name while seven previous matches ended in draws, with Lebanon victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 and they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Lebanon form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Iraq form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Lebanon vs Iraq Team News

Lebanon

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Profile News @profilenews_us After the defeat of Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, what is the standings of the first group of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup profilenews.com/en/after-the-d… After the defeat of Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, what is the standings of the first group of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup profilenews.com/en/after-the-d…

Iraq

Ali Faez, Saad Natiq, Amjad Attwan and Yaser Kasim are all unavailable due to injuries.

Sameh Saeed is currently in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Injuries: Ali Faez, Saad Natiq, Amjad Attwan, Yaser Kasim

Suspension: Bashar Resan

COVID-19: Hussein Jabbar, Hussein Ali

Lebanon vs Iraq Predicted XI

Lebanon Predicted XI (5-4-1): Mostafa Matar (GK); Soony Saad, Maher Sabra, Alexander Michel, Kassem El Zein, Robert Alexander Melki; Hassan Maatouk, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Felix Melki, Waleed Shour; Mohamad Kdouh

Iraq Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fahad Talib (GK); Ahmed Ibrahim, Manaf Younis, Mustafa Nadhim, Hassan Raed; Saad Abdul-Amir, Amir Al-Ammari, Mohammed Ali Abbood, Ali Husni; Aymen Hussein, Alaa Abbas

Lebanon vs Iraq Prediction

With a potential playoff spot on the line, both sides are likely to seek the win, although caution could also be applied to avoid falling further behind.

Goals have proven difficult to come by for both sides and another low-scoring game could be on the cards in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Lebanon 0-0 Iraq

Edited by Peter P