Lebanon vs South Korea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification action returns after a two-month hiatus as Lebanon host South Korea at the Saida International Stadium on Thursday.

South Korea are placed second in the Group A standings with 14 points from six games and are the only unbeaten side alongside Iran at this stage in the qualifiers.

Lebanon's odds of qualifying for the World Cup finals are very low as they have just five points from their six qualifying games. The two sides met at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in September with the then hosts recording a 1-0 win in that reverse fixture.

Korea head into the game having recorded huge wins in their friendly fixtures over Iceland and Moldova earlier this month. Meanwhile, this will be the first competitive game for the hosts since the FIFA Arab Cup in which they were eliminated in the group stage.

Lebanon vs South Korea Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with as many as 13 of them coming in various editions of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Tigers of Asia have been the dominant side in this fixture with 12 wins to their name, while Lebanon have been able to record just one win, with that victory coming almost a decade ago. Three games between the two sides have ended in draws.

Lebanon form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

South Korea form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Lebanon vs South Korea Team News

Lebanon

The Cedars will be without the services of Rabie Ataya for the game. He was handed a three-game ban by FIFA, reportedly for wearing the captain's armband in the FIFA Arab Cup without notifying the authorities.

Bassel Jradi was ruled out with a pelvic injury ahead of the fixtures and missed out on the final 25-man squad for the two qualifying games.

Injuries: Bassel Jradi

Suspension: Rabie Ataya

South Korea

Star striker Son Heung-Min has been dropped from the initial 27-man squad announced for the qualifiers and at the moment there are no injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lebanon vs South Korea Predicted XI

Lebanon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mostafa Matar; Abbas Assi, Robert Alexander Melki, Joan Oumari, Kassem El Zein; Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Fadel Anter, Mohamad Haidar, Nader Matar; Hilal El-Helwe, Hassan Maatouk

Korea Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu; Kim Young-Gwon, Lee Yong, Hong Chul, Kim Jin-Su; Kwon Chang-Hoon, Paik Seung-Ho, Kim Jin-Kyu; Cho Gue-Sung, Song Min-Kyu, Lee Dong-Jun

Lebanon vs South Korea Prediction

South Korea have looked in good touch in their recent outings while Lebanon have just one win to their name in their last five games, with that win also coming courtesy of an own goal.

The hosts are expected to struggle against the visitors here, who are yet to face defeat in the tournament and will be without star Tottenham forward Son.

Prediction: Lebanon 0-2 South Korea

