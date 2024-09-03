Lebanon vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024 

Lebanon and Tajikistan lock horns at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday for the 2024 Merdeka Tournament. With hosts Malaysia and the Philippines being the only other participating teams, this is the first of the two semi-finals.

Playing for the first time since their disappointing World Cup qualifier campaign, Lebanon are looking to pick themselves up here with a fresh start. In their last official clash, the Middle Eastern side crushed Bangladesh 4-0, powered by a hat-trick from Hassan Ali Maatouk.

However, it wasn't enough to seal their progress into the next round of the qualifiers, as Lebanon's World Cup dream was crushed once again. Nonetheless, it demonstrated their frightening attacking ability on their day.

Head coach Miodrag Radulović has called up 24 players for the Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia, including the sole uncapped player Mohammad Safwan. Veteran midfielder Mohamad Haidar will captain the squad.

On the other hand, Tajikistan are looking to make a fresh start too following their own poor qualifier campaign that also ended in the second round. The Crowns won only twice in six games to finish behind Jordan and Saudi Arabia in Group G, but they still managed to reach the next round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

Lebanon vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second clash between the sides

Lebanon and Tajikistan met for the first time in January this year at the 2024 Asian Cup, where the latter prevailed 2-1 in Group A

Tajikistan have won just one of their last six official games, although it came in their most recent clash, a 3-0 win over Pakistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Lebanon are unbeaten in their lst two games, keeping a clean sheet in both: 0-0 vs Palestine and 4-0 vs Bangladesh, both at the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tajikistan are ranked 103rd in the world, whereas Lebanon are on 113

Lebanon vs Tajikistan Prediction

Lebanon may have lost their first encounter with Tajikistan, but their solid defense holds them in good stead here. The Crowns will look to ruffle their feathers again, but expect the Cedars to prevail this time around, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Lebanon 1-0 Tajikistan

Lebanon vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lebanon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

