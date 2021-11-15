Lebanon vs UAE prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Lebanon square off against the UAE at the Saida Football Stadium in the sixth matchday of FIFA World Cup third round qualifying on Tuesday.

The home team have just one win to their name in five outings and are currently in third place in Group A. The UAE have not been able to record a single win in their qualifying campaign so far.

Lebanon dropped points as Iran snatched the win from them with two injury-time goals on Thursday. The UAE suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against South Korea, as Hwang Hee-chan scored the game's only goal from the penalty spot.

Lebanon vs UAE Head-to-Head

The Cedars have faced the UAE five times across all competitions with all but one being competitive fixtures. The UAE have a slight 2-1 advantage in wins and two games have ended in draws.

Three of their encounters have come in the qualifying fixtures for the FIFA World Cup. They have been evenly matched, with one win for each side and one game ending in a draw.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September at Zabeel Stadium, the game ended in a goalless draw, despite Al Abyad having 71% possession.

Lebanon form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-W-D-L-D

UAE form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-D

Lebanon vs UAE Team News

Lebanon

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side. A similar starting XI to the one that held off Iran until the 90th minute is expected to be fielded. However, head coach Ivan Hašek could start Rabih Ataya against the UAE.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

UAE

Walid Abbas was suspended for the game with a yellow card against South Korea. Mohamed Abbas suffered an injury in training and will play no part in this fixture.

Injuries: Mohamed Abbas

Suspension: Walid Abbas

Lebanon vs UAE Predicted XI

Lebanon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mostafa Matar; Abbas Assi, Robert Alexander Melki, Joan Oumari, Kassem El Zein; Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Hassan Ali Saad, Mohamad Haidar, Nader Matar; Hilal El-Helwe, Rabih Ataya

UAE Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ali Khasif; Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shahin Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al-Attas, Mohammed Barqesh; Ali Salmeen, Yahia Nader; Fabio Lima, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Ibrahim; Ali Mabkhout

Lebanon vs UAE Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed identical results in their campaigns, with Lebanon scoring one more goal than the UAE, while they have conceded the same number of goals.

Lebanon will be looking to make use of home advantage and, after a good display against Iran, we expect them to record a win here.

Prediction: Lebanon 2-1 UAE

