Lecce vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14th 2023

Lecce will entertain reigning champions AC Milan at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A on Saturday.

Both teams are undefeated in their last five league outings, picking up three wins and playing out a couple of draws. The hosts saw their winning run in the league come to an end after three games as they were held to a goalless draw against Spezia on Monday.

Milan also played out a draw last time around as they held Roma to a 2-2 stalemate at home. Pierre Kalulu and Tommaso Pobega gave them a two-goal lead but they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes as Roma picked up a hard-earned point.

Stefano Pioli's men fell to a 1-0 defeat at home in the Coppa Italia against Torino on Wednesday and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Lecce vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times across all competitions since their first-ever meeting in the Coppa Italia in 1978. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these games and have recorded 24 wins thus far.

The hosts have been able to get the better of the reigning champions just twice and 13 games have ended in draws. They will meet for the first time since 2020 when Milan emerged as 4-1 winners at Saturday's venue.

AC Milan have scored at least two goals in their last four matches against Lecce in all competitions.

AC Milan are undefeated in 31 of their last 33 matches in Serie A while Lecce are unbeaten in their last five games.

Both teams have conceded 18 goals in 17 league games thus far while the visitors have outscored the hosts 33 to 16 in these games.

Lecce have been unable to keep a clean sheet in their Serie A games at home this season, conceding one goal apiece in their last seven games in that period.

Lecce vs AC Milan Prediction

The Giallorossi are undefeated in their last five league games, scoring seven goals while conceding just three goals in that period. They also head into the game with a week's rest and are expected to produce a solid performance against their northern rivals.

The Rossoneri will be playing their fourth game in 10 days and fatigue might be a factor in this game. Nonetheless, considering their dominance against the hosts, a defeat for them looks unlikely. With that in mind, we expect the game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Lecce 2-2 AC Milan

Lecce vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Rafael Leão to score or assist anytime - Yes

