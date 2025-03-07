Lecce vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Lecce welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have dropped to 16th in the points table, having won six of 27 games. Milan are ninth in the standings, with 41 points, 16 more than Lecce.

The hosts are winless in their last four games, suffering two consecutive defeats. Lecce failed to score for the fourth consecutive match last week, suffering a 1-0 loss at Fiorentina.

Milan, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently, winning one of their last five games across competitions. They lost 2-1 at home Lazio in their previous outing. Substitute Samuel Chukwueze equalised in the 85th minute, but Pedro scored the winner for Lazio in the eighth minute of stoppage time from the spot.

Lecce vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 44 times across competitions, with Milan leading 27-2.

Milan are unbeaten in 13 meetings against Lecce and registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Milan have lost three of their last five Serie A away games.

Lecce have won two of their last 11 league games, with both coming away from home.

Lecce have the worst goalscoring record in Serie A this season, scoring 18 goals, with nine of them coming at home.

Lecce vs AC Milan Prediction

Lecce are yet to open their account at home in 2025. They held Milan to 2-2 draws in their last two home meetings.

Filip Marchwiński is a confirmed absentee for Lecce, while Porir Johann Helgason is a doubt with fever. Nikola Krstovic is back in training but is likely to start from the bench. Former Milan striker Ante Rebic is likely to start as the lone striker.

Milan, meanwhile, have lost their last three games, conceding twice in each loss. They have lost five of their last six away games across competitions. They have scored at least twice in their last nine meetings against Lecce.

Mike Maignan and Strahinja Pavlovic will serve suspensions, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Emerson Royal and Alessandro Florenzi are likely to sit this one out with injuries.

While both teams head into the match in poor form, Milan have been the dominant side in this fixture and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 AC Milan

Lecce vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

