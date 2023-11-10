Lecce vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Lecce will invite AC Milan to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last seven games in all competitions and suffered their fifth loss in that period last week. Pontus Almqvist's 72nd-minute goal put them in the lead against Roma but the capital club dug deep to score twice in added time to record a 2-1 comeback win.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three league games, failing to score twice in that period. Last week, they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Udinese, with Roberto Pereyra scoring the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute.

They bounced back well from that defeat and registered a 2-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Rafael Leão equalized just three minutes after PSG took the lead and Olivier Giroud completed Milan's comeback with a towering header in the 50th minute.

Lecce vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture and have 25 wins against their southern rivals. The hosts have just two wins to their name and 14 games have ended in draws.

Last season, Milan registered a 2-0 home win, and the reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw in Serie A.

Lecce have lost three games in a row across all competitions, with two of these defeats coming at home.

AC Milan have just one win in their last five games across all competitions, failing to score in three games in that period.

The visitors have lost just once against the hosts since 1998.

Lecce kicked off their season with four consecutive wins at home but are winless in their last four home games, suffering three defeats.

Lecce vs AC Milan Prediction

The Salentini head into the match in poor form, losing five of their last seven games. They have scored at least once in four of their last five games and will look to keep that goalscoring run going in this match.

The goalscorer from the last game, Pontus Almqvist, has a thigh injury and will not be a part of the starting XI in this match. Roberto D'Aversa has no other major absentee for this match and is likely to stick with a similar starting XI from last week.

The Rossoneri registered their first win in five games in their midweek Champions League clash and will look to make it two wins in a row. They have lost just once in away games against the hosts, though eight of the last 12 meetings between them at Saturday's venue have ended in stalemates.

Stefano Pioli has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Apulia as Marco Sportiello, Simon Kjær, Marco Pellegrino, Pierre Kalulu, and Ismaël Bennacer are sidelined through injuries. Christian Pulisic has a thigh strain and might sit this one out.

Considering Lecce's current form and Milan's dominance in this fixture, we expected the visitors to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 AC Milan

Lecce vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score or assist any time - Yes