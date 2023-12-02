Lecce vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

The action continues in round 14 of the Italian Serie A as Lecce and Bologna go head-to-head at the Via del Mare on Sunday. Thiago Motta’s men have won their last four games against the home side and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein.

Lecce failed to find their feet last Monday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hellas Verona after bottling their lead twice in the game. Roberto D'Aversa’s side have now gone nine consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing five and claiming four draws since a 1-0 victory over Genoa on September 22.

With 15 points from 13 matches, Lecce are currently 13th in the Serie A table, level on points with 14th-placed Sassuolo. Bologna, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they beat Torino 2-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

This followed a 2-1 defeat away to Fiorentina on November 12 which saw their 11-match unbeaten run come to an end. With 21 points from 13 games, Bologna are currently sixth in the Serie A standings, level on points with fifth-placed AS Roma.

Lecce vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Bologna boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lecce have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bologna have won their last four games against D'Aversa’s men, scoring 11 goals and conceding six since a goalless draw in February 2012.

Lecce are currently on a nine-game winless run, losing five and claiming four draws since a 1-0 victory over Genoa in February 2023.

Bologna are without an away win this season, picking up five draws and losing once in their six games on the road.

Lecce vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and will head into the weekend looking to keep the juggernaut rolling. After a solid start to the season, Lecce appear to have run out of ideas, so we expect them to struggle against the visitors once again.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Bologna

Lecce vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bologna to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Lecce’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)