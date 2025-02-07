Lecce vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Lecce will entertain Bologna at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have six wins in 23 games and are in 14th place in the league table with 23 points. I Rossoblù have fared a little better with nine wins and are in seventh place with 37 points.

I Salentini returned to winning ways after two consecutive losses last week, recording a 3-1 away win over Parma. Nikola Krstović equalized in the 36th minute and Santiago Pierotti bagged a second-half brace to help his side register a comeback win.

The visitors have maintained their unbeaten start to 2025. They registered a 2-0 home triumph over Como in Serie A last week. Lorenzo De Silvestri scored in the first half and Giovanni Fabbian doubled their lead in the second half. They continued their winning run in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal, with a 1-0 away triumph over Atalanta on Tuesday.

Trending

Lecce vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 47 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with 20 wins. I Salentini have nine wins and 18 games have ended in draws.

The Rossoblù are on an eight-game unbeaten streak against the hosts and registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their last eight meetings against Lecce.

Bologna have suffered one loss in their last 15 games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home against Verona in Serie A in December.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 18 goals. Seven of these goals have been scored at home.

Only sixth-placed Juventus have drawn more games (13) than the visitors (10) in Serie A this season.

Lecce vs Bologna Prediction

The Salentini have won two of their last four league games, though both wins were registered in their travels. They are winless in their last three home games, failing to score in two. They are winless in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in four.

Filip Marchwinski is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury. Hamza Rafia did not participate in full group training and is a doubt. Lameck Banda and Kialonda Gaspar took part in full training and should start from the bench here.

The Rossoblù are unbeaten in their eight games in 2025, recording four wins. They have drawn five of their last seven away games and will look to improve upon that record. They have won six of their last eight games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Riccardo Orsolini and Lewis Ferguson remain sidelined with injuries. Fellow attacker Jens Odgaard was injured against Atalanta on Tuesday and is likely to be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The visitors have been the better side in recent games in this fixture and should be able to make the most of Lecce's poor home form, to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 Bologna

Lecce vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback