Lecce vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023 

Lecce will host Bologna at the Via del Mare on Sunday in the final round of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

The home side have had a difficult return to the top flight but they have now guaranteed safety and are looking forward to next season. They beat Monza 1-0 in their last game, with AC Milan loanee Lorenzo Colombo coming off the bench to score a penalty kick deep into additional time to save the Lupi's top-flight status.

Lecce sit 16th in the table with 36 points from 37 games. They will be looking to close out their season with a win in front of their home fans.

Bologna have had mixed results this season but will make one final push on Sunday to secure a top-half finish. They held champions Napoli to a 2-2 draw last time out, with Lewis Ferguson and substitute Lorenzo De Silvestri getting on the scoresheet to ensure a positive end to the Rossoblù's final home game of the season.

Lecce vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Lecce and Bologna. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Lecce have picked up just three wins on home turf this season. Only last-placed Sampdoria (1) have picked up fewer.

Nine of Bologna's 12 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Lupi are the third-lowest scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 31.

Lecce vs Bologna Prediction

Lecce's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, won just one of their last 10 home matches and could struggle here.

Bologna are on a four-game winning streak but have won just one of their last eight games. They have struggled for results on the road this season but could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Bologna

Lecce vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matchups)

