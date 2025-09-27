Lecce vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Bologna return to action in the Italian Serie A when they visit the Stadio Via del Mare to take on Lecce on Sunday. The Rossoblu are unbeaten in each of their last nine games against the home side and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Lecce were dumped out of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their round-of-32 clash at the San Siro Stadium.

The display in Milan was in keeping with their struggles in Serie A, where Eusebio Di Francesco’s side are yet to taste victory this season and sit rock-bottom in the table with one point from four games.

While Lecce will be looking to stop the rot this weekend, next up is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last nine meetings, losing six and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory in September 2011.

Meanwhile, Bologna were denied a dream start to the Europa League campaign in midweek as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Premier League side Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men now turn their attention to Serie A, where they have enjoyed a decent start to the season, picking up two wins and losing twice after the opening four matches.

Bologna have picked up six points from the first 12 available to sit 11th in the league standings but could move level with third-placed AC Milan with a win this weekend.

Lecce vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Bologna boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Lecce have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Lecce have failed to win 11 of their 12 Serie A home matches in 2025, losing eight and claiming three draws since the turn of the year.

Bologna have lost all but one of their last six away games in the league, with a goalless draw against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium in April being the exception.

Lecce vs Bologna Prediction

Looking to bounce back from the midweek Europa League loss, Bologna will be keen to take on an out-of-sorts Lecce side who have stumbled into the new season.

The Rossoblu are unbeaten in their last nine games against the hosts, and given the gulf in quality between the two teams, we are backing them to extend this dominant run on Sunday.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 Bologna

Lecce vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)

