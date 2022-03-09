Lecce vs Brescia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Serie B is headed for a thrilling finish as table-toppers Lecce host fourth-placed Brescia in this weekend's action.

Both teams are separated by a meager two points with 10 games remaining in the campaign.

Lecce will come into this game on the back of a dull 1-1 draw against Perugia last weekend which saw them drop vital points in the race for promotion. However, the club extended their unbeaten run in the division to five.

The visitors come into this game with a real chance of toppling the leaders in the rankings after suffering an upset against Cremonese last weekend.

Lecce vs Brescia Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Brescia and Lecce in the past. Brescia have won nine of those games while the hosts have won the tie on seven occasions. There have been eight draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in Serie B on matchday 10, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Lecce Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Brescia Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Lecce vs Brescia Team News

Lecce

Fabio Pisacane and Romario Benzar have both been out of action for months and remain the only injury absentees for the visitors. Massimo Coda remains a doubt for this fixture.

Injured: Fabio Pisacane, Romario Benzar

Doubtful: Massimo Coda

Suspended: None

Brescia

Florian Aye, Simon Skrabb and Mehdi Leris are all out with injuries and will miss Thursday's game. Fran Karacic has served his suspension and is back in the side.

Injured: Florian Aye, Simon Skrabb, Mehdi Leris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lecce vs Brescia Predicted XI

Lecce Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gabriel (GK); Valentin Gendrey, Fabio Lucioni, Alessandro Tuia, Antonio Barreca; Mario Gargiulo, Morten Hjulmand, Zan Majer; Francesco Di Mariano, Gabriel Strefezza, Antonio Gallo

Brescia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesse Joronen (GK); Marko Pajac, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Cistana, Ales Mateju; Filip Jagiello, Tommie Van de Looi, Massimo Bertagnoli; Matteo Tramoni, Rodrigo Palacio, Riad Bajic

Lecce vs Brescia Prediction

Both teams will be looking to relaunch themselves in Italy's top-flight next season. Lecce have shown that they can handle the pressure, even when going behind, to rescue crucial points. More importantly, they have also shown good utilization of resources despite having to play through more injuries.

Their rivals missed a chance to get to the top of the table last weekend but will be hoping for an immediate change in fortunes this weekend.

A draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Brescia

Edited by Peter P