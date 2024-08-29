Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lecce host Cagliari on Saturday (August 31). Both sides are winless in their opening two matches ahead of their clash at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare.

Lecce are coming off a 2-0 defeat to defending champions Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium last weekend. That followed a 4-0 hammering against Atalanta at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in their Serie A curtain-raiser.

The hosts have gone seven consecutive league matches without a win, losing four, since picking up back-to-back victories over Empoli and Sassuolo in April.

Cagliari, meanwhile, were denied their first win of the new campaign, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Como last weekend. Before that, Davide Nicola’s men kicked off their season with a goalless draw with AS Roma at the Unipol Domus Stadium.

Cagliari head into the weekend unbeaten in five matches across competitions, winning two, since a 3-1 friendly defeat to Como in July.

Lecce vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 18 meetings, Lecce lead 5-4.

Lecce are unbeaten in five games against Nicola’s side, winning four, since a 2-0 loss in October 2011.

Cagliari have won one of their last nine Serie A games, losing three, since April.

Lecce have won one of their last eight league matches at home, losing five, since February.

Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction

Their last four meetings have ended in stalemates, so anticipate another cagey affair. The two sides should cancel out each other in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Cagliari

Lecce vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes.)

