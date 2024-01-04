Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Lecce and Cagliari are in action in the Italian Serie A for the first time in 2024 when they go head-to-head at the Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday.

Claudio Ranieri’s men kicked off the year with a humbling Coppa Italia defeat at the hands of AC Milan and will be looking to bounce back.

Lecce were left empty-handed for the second consecutive game as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Atalanta in their final game of the year.

This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan on December 23 which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 20 points from 18 matches, Roberto D'Aversa’s side are currently 13th in the Serie A table, level on points with 12th-placed Genoa.

Cagliari, on the other hand, were denied a dream start to the new year as they suffered a 4-1 loss against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

This was in keeping with their struggles in Serie A, where they are currently on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on December 11.

With 14 points from 18 matches, Ranieri’s men are currently 18th in the league standings, just two points above rock-bottom Salernitana.

Lecce vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Lecce hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Cagliari have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Lecce are unbeaten in their last three games against Ranieri’s men, claiming one win and two draws since a 2-0 loss in October 2011.

Cagliari are on a run of five straight competitive away defeats and currently hold the poorest away record in the league having picked up just two points from nine games.

Lecce have won just one of their last six Serie A home matches while losing twice and claiming three draws since late September.

Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction

While Lecce endured a tough end to 2023, they will fancy themselves against a Cagliari side who have struggled to impose themselves on their travels. We predict a close contest at the Stadio Via del Mare, with the hosts claiming all three points.

Prediction: Lecce 2-1 Cagliari

Lecce vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lecce to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Lecce’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the sides)