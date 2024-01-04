Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Lecce and Cagliari are in action in the Italian Serie A for the first time in 2024 when they go head-to-head at the Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday.
Claudio Ranieri’s men kicked off the year with a humbling Coppa Italia defeat at the hands of AC Milan and will be looking to bounce back.
Lecce were left empty-handed for the second consecutive game as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Atalanta in their final game of the year.
This followed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan on December 23 which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.
With 20 points from 18 matches, Roberto D'Aversa’s side are currently 13th in the Serie A table, level on points with 12th-placed Genoa.
Cagliari, on the other hand, were denied a dream start to the new year as they suffered a 4-1 loss against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.
This was in keeping with their struggles in Serie A, where they are currently on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on December 11.
With 14 points from 18 matches, Ranieri’s men are currently 18th in the league standings, just two points above rock-bottom Salernitana.
Lecce vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With five wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Lecce hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Cagliari have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.
- Lecce are unbeaten in their last three games against Ranieri’s men, claiming one win and two draws since a 2-0 loss in October 2011.
- Cagliari are on a run of five straight competitive away defeats and currently hold the poorest away record in the league having picked up just two points from nine games.
- Lecce have won just one of their last six Serie A home matches while losing twice and claiming three draws since late September.
Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction
While Lecce endured a tough end to 2023, they will fancy themselves against a Cagliari side who have struggled to impose themselves on their travels. We predict a close contest at the Stadio Via del Mare, with the hosts claiming all three points.
Prediction: Lecce 2-1 Cagliari
Lecce vs Cagliari Betting Tips
Tip 1: Lecce to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Lecce’s last nine matches)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the sides)