Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Lecce and Cagliari get the ball rolling in round four of Italian Serie A when they square off at the Stadio Via del Mare on Friday. Both sides picked up contrasting results last time out, with Fabio Pisacane’s men claiming a comfortable home win over Parma.
Lecce failed to get up and running in the new Serie A campaign last Sunday as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against Atalanta when the two teams met at the Gewiss Stadium.
Eusebio Di Francesco’s side remain without a win after the opening three league games, having kicked off the term with a goalless draw against Genoa on August 23 before suffering successive losses against AC Milan and Atalanta.
While Lecce will be looking to find their feet on Friday, results at home offer little optimism as they have failed to win 11 of their 12 Serie A games at the Stadio Via del Mare since December 21.
Cagliari, on the other hand, secured their first win of the new league campaign last time out when they edged out Parma 2-0 at the Unipol Domus.
Prior to that, Pisacane’s men fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli on August 30, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.
Next up for Lecce is a trip to the Stadio Via del Mare, where they have failed to win eight of their last nine visits, losing five and claiming three draws since April 2000.
Lecce vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Lecce boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Cagliari have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.
- Lecce have failed to win 16 of their most recent 18 Serie A matches since the start of February, losing 10 and claiming six draws in that time.
- Cagliari have managed just one win from their last 11 away games in the league, while losing seven and picking up three draws since the first week of January.
Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction
Buoyed by their impressive display against Parma, Cagliari will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to put together a strong early-season form. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and the results could swing either way, but we fancy Cagliari to build on last weekend’s victory and claim all three points here.
Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Cagliari
Lecce vs Cagliari Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cagliari to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)