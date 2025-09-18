Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Lecce and Cagliari get the ball rolling in round four of Italian Serie A when they square off at the Stadio Via del Mare on Friday. Both sides picked up contrasting results last time out, with Fabio Pisacane’s men claiming a comfortable home win over Parma.

Ad

Lecce failed to get up and running in the new Serie A campaign last Sunday as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against Atalanta when the two teams met at the Gewiss Stadium.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side remain without a win after the opening three league games, having kicked off the term with a goalless draw against Genoa on August 23 before suffering successive losses against AC Milan and Atalanta.

While Lecce will be looking to find their feet on Friday, results at home offer little optimism as they have failed to win 11 of their 12 Serie A games at the Stadio Via del Mare since December 21.

Ad

Trending

Cagliari, on the other hand, secured their first win of the new league campaign last time out when they edged out Parma 2-0 at the Unipol Domus.

Prior to that, Pisacane’s men fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli on August 30, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Next up for Lecce is a trip to the Stadio Via del Mare, where they have failed to win eight of their last nine visits, losing five and claiming three draws since April 2000.

Ad

Lecce vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Lecce boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cagliari have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Lecce have failed to win 16 of their most recent 18 Serie A matches since the start of February, losing 10 and claiming six draws in that time.

Cagliari have managed just one win from their last 11 away games in the league, while losing seven and picking up three draws since the first week of January.

Ad

Lecce vs Cagliari Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive display against Parma, Cagliari will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to put together a strong early-season form. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and the results could swing either way, but we fancy Cagliari to build on last weekend’s victory and claim all three points here.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Cagliari

Lecce vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cagliari to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More