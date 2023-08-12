Lecce vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2023 

Lecce and Como lock horns at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in the first round of the 2023-24 Coppa Italia season on Sunday.

Lecce, also known as the Wolves, managed to narrowly survive in Serie A last season. With 36 points from 38 games, they finished in 16th place, just five points clear of Spezia, and avoided immediate relegation to Serie B.

Roberto D'Aversa's side prepared for the new campaign with four pre-season games, winning three. In their last friendly of the summer, Lecce were beaten 3-1 on penalties by Cadiz following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Como also oversaw a poor league campaign in Serie B but managed to beat the drop. The Blues came 13th in the league table after accruing only 47 points from 38 games.

The Lombardy outfit also kept themselves busy over the summer with five friendly games, but won only twice, a pair of 1-0 wins over Torres and Pro Patria in back-to-back matches.

Lecce vs Como Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 previous clashes between the sides, with Lecce winning just seven times and losing on 13 occasions.

The last two encounters between Lecce and Como have ended in 1-1 draws: August 2021 and February 2022.

Como's last win over Lecce came in December 1994, a 1-0 win in Serie B. Since then, Lecce are unbeaten in five encounters with the Lombardy side.

Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by Como on their last visit to Via del Mare; Lecce have never gone back-to-back home games without beating Como.

Having gone out in the first round of the Coppa Italia last season, Lecce could make it back-to-back first-round exits for the first time since a run of three between 2005 and 2007.

Lecce were also eliminated from the first round of the Italian Cup last year and haven't gone out at this stage of the competition in back-to-back years since a run of three between 1995 and 1997.

Lecce vs Como Prediction

Lecce have an unbeaten record against Como right now and are a better side on paper.

The Wolves have the home advantage too, and barring a total collapse, they should be able to see off their rivals from Lombardy.

Prediction: Lecce 2-1 Como

Lecce vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lecce to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes