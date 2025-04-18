Lecce vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lecce and Como square off at the Via del Mare on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Cesc Fabregas’ side claiming a hard-earned home victory over Torino.

Como’s free-fall in the Serie A table continued last weekend when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Marco Giampaolo’s side have now gone nine consecutive games without a win, losing six and claiming three draws since the start of February.

This poor run of results has seen Lecce plunge into 17th place in the Serie A standings with 26 points from 32 games, just two points above the dreaded bottom three heading into the final six games.

Meanwhile, Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas came up trumps for Como last time out as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Torino at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Before that, Fabregas’ men snapped their four-game winless run on April 5, when they edged out Monza 3-1 at the U-Power Stadium. Como have picked up 36 points from their 32 Serie A matches so far to sit 13th in league standings, three points behind 12th-placed Genoa.

Lecce vs Como Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Lecce hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Como have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Lecce are on a run of eight consecutive home games without a win, losing five and picking up three draws since a 2-1 victory over Monza on December 15.

Como boast the best attacking record of all the teams in the bottom half of the Serie A table, having scored 20 goals from their 32 matches so far.

Lecce vs Como Prediction

Lecce have just six games to salvage their season as they find themselves hovering just above the danger zone and we expect them to go all out this weekend.

However, Como head into the weekend in high spirits off the back of two impressive results and we are tipping them to make it three wins on the spin at the Via del Mare.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Como

Lecce vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Como to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Como’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of the visitors’ last eight games)

