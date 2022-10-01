Lecce vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022

Lecce will host Cremonese at the Via del Mare on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Italian Serie A campaign.

The Yellow and Reds have not had a fairytale return to the top-flight but picked up their first league win of the season last time out. They beat Salernitana 2-1 away from home, with Assan Ceesay scoring the opener just before the interval and Gabriel Strefezza coming off the bench to score the winner seven minutes from time.

Lecce sit 15th in the league table with six points from seven matches. They will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins when they play on Sunday.

Cremonese have also failed to adapt to top-flight football this season and currently sit deep in the relegation zone.

They were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Lazio in their last outing and will be gutted with the result as they put out perhaps their best offensive showing of the season but ultimately came undone by their clinical opponents.

The visitors sit 19th in the Serie A standings with just two points from seven games. They are level on points with Sampdoria in last-place and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Lecce vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just eight meetings between Lecce and Cremonese. The hosts have won half of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been two draws between the two sides.

La Cremo have won just one of their last four games in this fixture.

I Paprica are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Lecce are one of four teams in the Serie A without a home league win this season.

Cremonese have lost three away league games this season. The joint-most in the Italian top-flight.

The visitors have conceded 14 goals in seven games this season. No other side in Serie A have conceded more.

Lecce vs Cremonese Prediction

Lecce's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak across all competitions. They are winless in their four games on home turf this season and could struggle this weekend.

Cremonese are on a seven-game winless streak and have lost three of their four games on the road this season.

Neither side are in encouraging form and could share the spoils when they face off on Sunday.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Cremonese

Lecce vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of Lecce's last five matches)

