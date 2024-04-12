Lecce vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

Lecce and Empoli will trade tackles in a Serie A round 32 fixture on Saturday (April 13th).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat away to AC Milan last weekend. Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao all found the back of the net to guide the Rossoneri to maximum points.

Empoli, meanwhile, secured a 3-2 home win over Torino. They broke the deadlock courtesy of Nicolo Cambiaghi's sixth-minute strike. Duvan Zapata drew the game level on the hour-mark while Matteo Cancellieri restored the hosts' lead right after coming on in the 70h minute.

Zapata completed his brace to draw the game level again, in the second minute of injury time, but there was still more drama as M'Baye Niang scored the match-winner two minutes later.

The victory saw the Florence outfit climb to 16th spot with 28 points to their name. Lecce are one point better off in 14th place.

Lecce vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have eight wins apiece in the last 29 head-to-head games while 11 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Five of Empoli's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Excluding own goals, Lecce last scored a goal in early February.

There have been at least two cards shown before the break in Lecce's last eight games.

Empoli ended their four-game losing streak with their victory over Torino.

Lecce vs Empoli Prediction

The relegation battle in Serie A this season is intense, with just five points separating 13th-placed Cagliari from 19th-placed Sassuolo. In light of this, every point counts in the race for survival, especially in a game between two direct relegation rivals.

There is little to choose from between Lecce and Empoli, with just one point separating the two sides while they have an almost identical goals scored and goals conceded record. The hosts will be without their top scorer Nikola Krstovic, who was sent off against Milan.

Draws have been the most recurring result in this fixture in recent years, with four of the last six head-to-head games ending in a stalemate. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Lecce 0-0 Empoli

Lecce vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 45 booking points