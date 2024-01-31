Lecce vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024

Lecce welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A on Friday (February 2).

The hosts are winless in six league outings, losing five. In their previous outing against Genoa, Nikola Krstovic, who had missed a penalty, gave them a 31st-minute lead. But Genoa scored twice in the final 20 minutes to take the win.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have endured a winless run in Serie A in 2024, losing twice in three games. They lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in their previous outing.

Lecce's poor run of form has seen them drop to 14th in the league, while Fiorentina have slipped to sixth.

Lecce vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 39 times across competitions since 1929. Lecce lead 15-11.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in four meetings against Lecce, drawing 2-2 in the reverse fixture in August.

Lecce have one win in 17 league games, losing nine.

Fiorentina have one win in five away Serie A games, losing thrice without scoring.

Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Lecce not scoring twice and Fiorentina thrice.

Lecce vs Fiorentina Prediction

Lecce have seen a drop in form recently, losing five of their last six league outings, not scoring four times and conceding 10 goals. They have fared much better at home, suffering one loss in five games and winning once.

Manager Roberto D'Aversa has a full squad available except for midfielder Ylber Ramadani, who's suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are also out of form, with one win in five games across competitions, scoring once. They have scored twice in five away Serie A games and are unbeaten in four meetings against Lecce.

Gaetano Castrovilli is a confirmed absentee for manager Vincenzo Italiano, while Oliver Christensen is doubtful. Riccardo Sottil has trained with the team and is in contention to start. Jonathan Ikone will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the recent struggles of both teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Fiorentina

Lecce vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score or assist any time - Yes