Lecce vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2022

Fiorentina visit the Stadio Via del Mare to face Lecce in Serie A on Monday, looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

The Viola's underwhelming campaign continued following defeats to Atalanta and Lazio in succession, slipping down to 14th in the league table.

With just nine points in the bag from as many games, the Florence outfit are hovering perilously above the relegation zone.

Much to head coach Vicenzo Italiano's delight, however, his side made light work of Scottish team Hearts in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

After beating them 3-0 in Edinburgh, Fiorentina followed it up with a stunning 5-1 victory at home in midweek as the side showed signs of returning to form.

In a further boost for them, Lecce have done worse in the top-flight campaign so far this season, collecting two points fewer than the team from Florence from as many games.

The Wolves, back in the top-flight after two years, have won just once - a 2-1 defeat of Salernitana on matchday seven - and look set for a relegation battle going forward.

Lecce vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 18 games between the sides, Fiorentina have won seven times against Lecce, while losing on six occasions.

Lecce have won a total of nine Serie A games against Fiorentina - only against Udinese (20) have the Wolves posted more wins in the top-flight.

Fiorentina have won their last two away games against Lecce in Serie A, having won just once in the previous 12.

Lecce have drawn their last three league games at home - the joint-most by any side in Serie A this season.

For the second year running, Fiorentina have suffered four defeats from their opening nine games of the league campaign.

Fiorentina have scored only seven goals in the league so far - their worst return in the top-flight after nine games since the 1986-87 season.

Lecce vs Fiorentina Prediction

Lecce have done well against Fiorentina in recent clashes, which could be a motivation for them here, but their current form is simply awful.

The Viola haven't covered themselves in glory either but will be confident of their chances after their huge victory in midweek.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Fiorentina

Lecce vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

