Lecce vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023 

Lecce will host Frosinone at the Via del Mare on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

Lecce enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign but have since lost their way and have rapidly fallen in the league standings. They played out a 1-1 draw against Empoli last time out, with Lameck Banda opening the scoring midway through the first half before their opponents drew level minutes later via a Hamza Rafia own goal.

The home side sit 13th in the league table with 17 points from 15 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this weekend.

Frosinone have had mixed results upon returning to the top flight this season and remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They played out a goalless draw against Torino in their last match and had a couple of good chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert.

The visitors sit a place and two points above their weekend opponents in the league standings and will be looking to widen that gap come Saturday.

Lecce vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Lecce and Frosinone. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won half that tally. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Serie B clash back in April last year which the hosts won 1-0.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

All three of Lecce's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Frosinone are one of four teams in Serie A this season without an away win.

Lecce vs Frosinone Prediction

Lecce are on a run of four consecutive draws and are without a win in their last 11 games across all competitions. They are winless in their last six home matches and could struggle here.

Frosinone are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their four games prior. They have lost their last five away league games but should be able to earn a point against a fellow struggling outfit.

Prediction: Lecce 2-2 Frosinone

Lecce vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last nine matches)