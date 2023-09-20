Lecce vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22nd 2023

Lecce will welcome Genoa to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A action on Friday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far, with two wins and draws apiece in four games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Monza, with Nikola Krstović scoring his third goal of the season.

Both teams had a player sent off in the second half. Federico Baschirotto was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute and is suspended for this match.

The visitors have endured a relatively slow start to their season and are winless in their last two league outings. They have just one win in their four league games. Last week, they held reigning champions Napoli to a 2-2 draw.

Mattia Bani and Mateo Retegui put them two goals ahead but they struggled to retain the lead and conceded twice within eight minutes in the second half to drop points for the third time this season.

Lecce vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 38 times in all competitions. The visitors have a 16-11 lead in wins and 11 games have ended in draws. They last met in the 2019-20 Serie A campaign, with Genoa recording a 2-1 home win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the hosts in all competitions, recording eight wins.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 meetings against the hosts in all competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in their first four games of the Serie A campaign. Only first-placed Inter Milan and second-placed Juventus are the other two sides without a defeat. The hosts have never gone unbeaten in their first five games of a Serie A campaign.

Lecce vs Genoa Prediction

The Giallorossi have been unbeaten in their four league outings thus far and have a 100% record at home in all competitions. They have scored four goals while conceding just once in two home games in Serie A and are strong favorites to win this match.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Roberto D'Aversa but he will have to replace the suspended Baschirotto, who had started in all four league games thus far. Ahmed Touba will likely get the nod to start in this match.

The Grifone have just one win in the league, scoring four times in four games while conceding seven goals. They remain without the services of Junior Messias and Alessandro Vogliacco on account of injuries but there are no fresh injuries or suspensions for them.

They are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the hosts and are unbeaten in their last four away games at Lecce as well. Nonetheless, Genoa have struggled to get going this season and, considering the hosts' unbeaten run thus far, we back Lecce to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lecce 2-1 Genoa

Lecce vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lecce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nikola Krstovic to score or assist any time - Yes