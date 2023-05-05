Lecce vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7, 2023

Lecce and Hellas Verona lock horns at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in an exciting Serie A bottom-of-the-table clash on Sunday (May 7).

Having won the last three meetings between the two teams, the Gialloblu will look to complete a second straight league double over the hosts. Lecce were sent crashing back to earth in Serie A, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

Before that, Marco Baroni’s side snapped their eight-game winless run on April 28 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Udinese at home. With 31 points from 33 games, Lecce are 16th in Serie A, four points above the relegation zone.

Verona, meanwhile, suffered another blow in their race for survival, as they were thrashed 6-0 by Inter Milan on Wednesday. Before that, Marco Zaffaroni’s men were on a four-gameunbeaten run, winning twice and scoring five goals and conceding three.

With 27 points from 33 games, Verona are 17th in the standings, only above 18th-placed Spezia in the relegation zone by goal difference.

Lecce vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Verona holds a slight upper hand in the fixture, winning seven of the last 17 meetings.

Lecce have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Verona are on a three-game winning streak against Lecce, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in February 2019.

Baroni’s men are winless in nine of their last ten games, losing eight, since mid-February.

The Gialloblu are the only side in Serie A yet to win on the road this season, having lost nine and picked up seven draws.

Lecce vs Hellas Verona Prediction

While Verona will look to restore some pride after their loss to Inter, their form on the road has been nothing to write home about this season.

However, Lecce have endured a horrid second half of the season and will look over their shoulder in the final five games. A cagey affair could ensue, with the Gialloblu to claim their first away win of the season.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Verona

Lecce vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Verona

Tip 2: First to score - Verona (Lecce have conceded first in eight of their last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of the last five meetings.)

Poll : 0 votes