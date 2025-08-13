Lecce vs Juve Stabia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Lecce and Juve Stabia will square off in the first round of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia on Saturday (August 15th). The game will be played at Stadio Via del Mare.
The hosts have not been in competitive action since concluding their Serie A campaign with a 1-0 away win over Lazio on the final day of last season to guarantee their survival. Lassana Coulibaly's 43rd-minute strike settled the contest.
The Giallorossi concluded their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Monopoli. They went into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Nikola Krstovic and Santiago Pierrotti, but they let it slip, conceding two goals in the second half.
The winner of this Coppa Italia match will face either AC Milan or Bari in the second round.
Juve Stabia, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Cremonese in the second leg of their Serie B playoff semifinal. Michele Castagnetti, Dennis Johnsen and Jari Vandeputte scored a goal each to help their side advance with a 4-2 aggregate win. Le Vespe finalized preparations for the new season with a 1-0 victory over Potenza in a friendly last week.
Lecce vs Juve Stabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lecce have 10 wins from the last 15 head-to-head games. Juve Stabia were victorious twice, while three games ended in a share of the spoils.
- The last meeting between the two sides came in February 2018 when Juve Stabia claimed a 1-0 away win in Serie C.
- Lecce's last five competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Six of Juve Stabia's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Lecce vs Juve Stabia Prediction
Lecce preserved their spot in Serie A on the final day of last season. They will be looking to build on this and are the favorites to advance to the next round of the Cup.
Juve Stabia won both pre-season friendlies heading into this game. Their focus is likely to be on trying to secure promotion to Serie A for the first time in their history, having narrowly fallen short last season.
We expect the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Lecce 2-0 Juve Stabia
Lecce vs Juve Stabia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Lecce to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals