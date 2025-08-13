Lecce vs Juve Stabia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Lecce and Juve Stabia will square off in the first round of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia on Saturday (August 15th). The game will be played at Stadio Via del Mare.

Ad

The hosts have not been in competitive action since concluding their Serie A campaign with a 1-0 away win over Lazio on the final day of last season to guarantee their survival. Lassana Coulibaly's 43rd-minute strike settled the contest.

The Giallorossi concluded their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Monopoli. They went into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Nikola Krstovic and Santiago Pierrotti, but they let it slip, conceding two goals in the second half.

Ad

Trending

The winner of this Coppa Italia match will face either AC Milan or Bari in the second round.

Juve Stabia, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Cremonese in the second leg of their Serie B playoff semifinal. Michele Castagnetti, Dennis Johnsen and Jari Vandeputte scored a goal each to help their side advance with a 4-2 aggregate win. Le Vespe finalized preparations for the new season with a 1-0 victory over Potenza in a friendly last week.

Ad

Lecce vs Juve Stabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lecce have 10 wins from the last 15 head-to-head games. Juve Stabia were victorious twice, while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

The last meeting between the two sides came in February 2018 when Juve Stabia claimed a 1-0 away win in Serie C.

Lecce's last five competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.

Six of Juve Stabia's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Lecce vs Juve Stabia Prediction

Lecce preserved their spot in Serie A on the final day of last season. They will be looking to build on this and are the favorites to advance to the next round of the Cup.

Juve Stabia won both pre-season friendlies heading into this game. Their focus is likely to be on trying to secure promotion to Serie A for the first time in their history, having narrowly fallen short last season.

Ad

We expect the home side to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Lecce 2-0 Juve Stabia

Lecce vs Juve Stabia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lecce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More