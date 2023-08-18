Lecce vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

Lecce entertain Lazio at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in their 2023-24 Serie A opener on Sunday (August 20).

The hosts played their first competitive game of the season earlier this week, beating Como 1-0 at home in the Coppa Italia first round. Pontus Almqvist's 27th-minute strike proved to be the difference.

Lazio, meanwhile, play their first competitive game of the season on Sunday. In their last preseason friendly, they beat Latina FC 9-0 in the Vincenzo D’Amico Memorial on Monday.

D’Amico, the former captain of Lazio, was born in Latina and died on July 1, so this game was organized to honour his contributions to the club. Ciro Immobile bagged a hat-trick in the rout.

Lecce vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 43 times across competitions. Including their first meeting in the 1980-81 Serie B, Lazio lead 20-11.

Lecce are unbeaten in three meetings against Lazio, winning twice. Both wins (2-1) came at home.

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Lecce scoring at least twice in seven games.

Lecce have just one win in their last 10 home games in Serie A.

Lazio have two defeats in their last 11 away games in the league.

Lecce are yet to win their opening game of a Serie A season.

Lazio have enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign in the last four seasons.

Lecce vs Lazio Prediction

Lecce suffered just one defeat in preseason, on penalties against Cadiz. They won 1-0 at home in the Coppa Italia last week. They have won their last two home meetings against Lazio.

Meanwhile, Lazio scored nine goals in their last friendly, where Maurizio Sarri fielded a near full-strength squad. They have conceded at least twice in their last four meetings against Lecce, though.

Nonetheless, the visitors have the upper hand in terms of quality. They have also won their last four campaign openers in Serie A. Lecce, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten run against the capital club.

Considering all these aforementioned factors, expect a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Lecce 2-2 Lazio

Lecce vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score or assist any time - Yes