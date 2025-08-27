Lecce vs Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

Lecce will host Milan at the Via del Mare on Friday in the second round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side marked their return to competitive action with a 2-0 win over Juve Stabia in the last 64 of the Coppa Italia with the now-departed Nikola Krstovic opening the scoring from the spot in the first-half before Mohamed Kaba sealed the win late in day.

They then picked up a point in their league opener last weekend as they played out a goalless draw away at Genoa. Head coach Eusebio Di Francesco will be delighted with the point on the road but will know significant improvements must be made on the performance if Lecce are to extend their stay in the top-flight.

Milan also came out on top in their cup outing earlier in the month, beating Bari 2-0 via goals from Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic. They however endured a highly disappointing start to their Serie A campaign as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Cremonese with Strahinja Pavlovic's late first-half strike sandwiched between efforts from their opponents.

Lecce vs Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between the two clubs since the 1970s. Lecce have won just two of those games while Milan have won 28 times with their other 15 contests ending level.

I Rossoneri picked up a 3-2 win when the two clubs last faced off in March, coming back from a two-goal deficit to secure all three points at the Via del Mare.

The visitors have won all but one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2006.

Lecce vs Milan Prediction

I Giallorossi ended the previous campaign with two wins and a draw in their final three outings and have now begun the new one on a positive note as well. They have, however, won just one home league game all year and could struggle this weekend.

Milan will undoubtedly be gutted with their opening day result and will be desperate to put out a response on Friday. They are by far the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should win this one.

Prediction: Lecce 1-3 Milan

Lecce vs Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Milan

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five league matches)

