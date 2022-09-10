Lecce vs Monza prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Lecce host Monza at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero in Serie A on Sunday as both sides aim to pick up their first win of the season.

With just two points in five games, the Giallorossi are down in 17th position of the league standings.

Marco Baroni's side began their campaign with back-to-back defeats followed by two draws, which signaled a turn in their fortunes.

However, their joy was short-lived after Torino beat them 1-0 last weekend.

Monza, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the Serie A table, having lost all their top-flight games so far in their league debut.

The Biancorossi have struck only twice while conceding 13 times as they are the only side in the division yet to pick up a point this season.

Lecce vs Monza Head-To-Head

Lecce have won two of their previous five matches against Monza, who've beaten them just once during this period.

Last season, Lecce beat Monza home and away - a 3-0 victory in this fixture followed by a 1-0 win away on the road.

Lecce Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Monza Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Lecce vs Monza Team News

Lecce

The Giallorossi are facing a host of injury concerns right now as Mert Cetin, Kastriot Dermaku, Gabriel Strefezza and Joel Voelkerling Persson are all sidelined.

Federico Brancolini is out with a virus.

Injured: Mert Cetin, Kastriot Dermaku, Gabriel Strefezza, Joel Voelkerling Persson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Federico Brancolini

Monza

Andrea Ranocchia, Mari and Marco D'Alessandro are out with injuries for the Biancorossi.

Injured: Andrea Ranocchia, Mari, Marco D'Alessandro

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lecce vs Monza Predicted XI

Lecce (4-3-3): Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Alessandro Tuia, Federico Baschirotto, Giuseppe Pezzella; Morten Hjulmand, Borir Johann Helgason, Kristoffer Askildsen; Federico Di Francesco, Lorenzo Colombo, Lameck Banda.

Monza (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio; Marlon, Andrea Carboni, Luca Caldirola; Samuele Birindelli, Matteo Pessina, Nicolo Rovella, Stefano Sensi, Carlos Augusto; Andrea Petagna, Gianluca Caprari.

Lecce vs Monza Prediction

This is a game between two struggling teams but Lecce have the better chance, given their overall record in the season thus far.

Monza have been absolutely atrocious so far but they have never played in the top flight before.

Despite making a slew of promising signings, the Biancorossi have failed to deliver in their debut campaign and could succumb to another defeat here.

Prediction: Lecce 2-0 Monza

