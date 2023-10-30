Lecce vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2023

Lecce will invite Parma to the Stadio Via del Mare in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

The hosts eased past second-tier side Como in the previous round as Pontus Almqvist's first-half striker helped them record a 1-0 home win. The visitors booked their place in the second round with a 3-0 away triumph over Bari. Adrian Benedyczak and Ange-Yoan Bonny scored first-half goals while Dennis Man added the third goal in the 75th minute.

Lecce enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 campaign but have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Torino in the Serie A on Saturday.

Parma, meanwhile, registered their fourth win in five games on Saturday, defeating Ascoli 3-1 in their away game in the Serie B. Dennis Man bagged a first-half brace and Adrián Bernabé scored in the second half.

Lecce vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 47 times in all competitions thus far, with five meetings taking place in the Coppa Italia. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 22 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their northern rivals 11 times and 14 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 season, with the hosts enjoying an unbeaten run in three meetings that season. They met in the first round of the Coppa Italia that season, with Lecce recording a 3-1 away win.

The hosts are winless in their last five games in all competitions, failing to score in three games in that period.

Parma have suffered just one defeat in all competitions this season, with that loss coming in an away game against Venezia earlier this month.

In Coppa Italia, the hosts have just one win against the visitors, who have two wins, and two games have ended in draws.

Lecce vs Parma Prediction

The Giallorossi went unbeaten in their first six games of the season, recording four wins, but have seen a sudden drop in form as they are winless in their last five games. They have scored just twice in that period while conceding eight times.

At home, they have just one win in their last 13 meetings against the visitors, suffering six defeats, and might struggle here. There are no fresh injury concerns for head coach Roberto D'Aversa so a change in the starting XI for this cup match is expected.

The Crociati have won nine of their 12 games in all competitions this season and recorded wins in five of their six away games as well. They have scored 17 goals in six away games this term and are expected to enjoy a prolific outing.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the visitors are expected to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Parma

Lecce vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Parma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Dennis Man to score or assist any time - Yes