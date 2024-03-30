Lecce vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

Lecce welcome Roma to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A action on Monday (April 1).

The hosts have been in poor form recently, with one win in last six league games, losing four without scoring. Lecce won 1-0 at Salernitana in their previous outing before the international break, thanks to Norbert Gyömbér's own goal, climbing to 13th place in the standings.

Roma, meanwhile, have had one loss in nine games across competitions. They are unbeaten in five league outings, winning four. After going winless in two games earlier this month, they bounced back with a win before the international break.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's 50th-minute goal, assisted by Leandro Paredes, helped them beat Sassuolo 1-0 at home to stay a point above sixth-placed Atalanta.

Lecce vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 37 times across competitions. Roma lead 25-2.

Lecce are winless in six meetings against Roma, losing five.

Lecce have one Serie A home win in 2024, losing three without scoring.

Roma have one away loss in 2024, winning thrice.

Lecce have the joint second-best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 55 goals in 29 games.

Lecce vs Roma Prediction

Lecce have endured a poor run of form recently, with one win in six league outings, scoring two goals and conceding 12. They are winless in six meetings with Roma, scoring four goals and shipping in 13.

Mohamed Kaba, Lameck Banda and Nicola Sansone remain sidelined through injuries. Luca Gotti won his first game in charge.

Roma, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five league outings, winning four. They are unbeaten in four away Serie A games, winning three. They have one away loss against Lecce.

Daniele De Rossi will be without Leonardo Spinazzola, Rasmus Kristensen and Paulo Dybala for the trip to Apulia. Tammy Abraham is also unlikely to be risked, so Romelu Lukaku is the only reliable striker available.

Considering the current form of both teams and Roma's head-to-head dominance, Roma should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Roma

Lecce vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score or assist anytime - Yes