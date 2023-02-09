Lecce vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Lecce will host Roma at the Via del Mare on Saturday in another round of the Italian Serie A campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but are well on course to retain their top-flight status for another season. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-0 away victory over last-placed Cremonese, with Federico Baschirotto and Gabriel Strefezza getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Lecce sit 14th in the league table with 23 points from 21 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest win and continue their push for the top half.

Roma are enjoying a good run of form in the league at the moment and now have their sights set on a return to the Champions League. After getting knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Cremonese earlier this month, Jose Mourinho's men bounced back with a 2-0 win over Empoli in their league outing last weekend.

The visitors sit third in the league table with 40 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Saturday.

Lecce vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Lecce and Roma. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 20 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1997.

Only three of Lecce's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Roma have picked up 21 points on the road in the league this season. Only league leaders Napoli (28) have picked up more.

The Giallorossi have scored 28 goals in Serie A this season, the fewest of all the teams in the European spots in the Italian top flight.

Lecce vs Roma Prediction

Lecce's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that. They have, however, won just two home games all season and could struggle here.

Roma have won three of their last four Serie A games and have lost just one of their last eight in the competition. They have performed well on the road in the league this season and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Roma

Lecce vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

