Lecce vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Lecce welcome Roma to the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have won six of 29 games and are 16th in the standings, while Roma have won 14 and are seventh with 49 points.

Lecce are winless in six league games and suffered their fourth consecutive defeat before the international break. They lost 2-1 at Genoa in their previous outing. Fabio Miretti bagged a first-half brace to give Genoa a two-goal lead before Nikola Krstovic halved the deficit from the spot in the 68th minute.

Roma, meanwhile, extended their Serie A-winning streak to six games with a 1-0 home triumph over Cagliari. Artem Dovbyk scored the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

Lecce vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times across competitions, with Roma leading 26-2

In the reverse fixture in December, Roma recorded a comfortable 4-1 home win.

Lecce have the worst goalscoring record in Serie A this season, scoring 21 goals.

Roma are unbeaten in six Serie A away games, recording four consecutive wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Lecce are winless in six home games, losing four and failing to score in as many outings.

Both teams have drawn seven of 29 league games this season.

Lecce vs Roma Prediction

Lecce have lost their last four league games and have won one of their last nine home outings. They have failed to score in two of their last three home games in the fixture.

Filip Marchwinski is a confirmed absentee for Lecce, while Lameck Banda is expected to miss out due to an ankle injury.

Roma, meanwhile, have won their last six league games, keeping five clean sheets. Their last three away game have ended 1-0. They are on an eight-game unbeaten streak against Lecce, winning six.

Boss Claudio Ranieri will be without the services of Paulo Dybala, who was subbed off with an injury against Cagliari. Zeki Celik is back in training but isn't yet an option for the matchday squad. Devyne Rensch, Saud Abdulhamid and Anass Salah-Eddine remain sidelined with injuries.

Considering the current form of both teams and the capital club's six-game winning streak, expect the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 Roma

Lecce vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

