Lecce vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

Lecce will play host to Salernitana at Stadio Via del Mare in Serie A on Sunday.

Lecce vs Salernitana Preview

Lecce are enjoying a promising start to the new Serie A season. They have played two games so far, winning one and drawing another. They defeated Lazio 2-1 before holding Fiorentina to a 2-2 draw on the road. The hosts sit seventh in the table, just behind Juventus, with both teams tied on four points.

The Giallorossi will enter the meeting on the back of three successive wins at home, scoring seven goals against one conceded. A win on Sunday could lift Lecce into the top three. But if they lose, they could be overtaken by six other teams, including Salernitana, who are hot on their heels.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games but are yet to win in Serie A, posting draws against Roma (2-2) and Udinese (1-1). Salernitana sit 13th with two points ahead of matchday three. Last season they finished 15th but are hoping to improve on that result this term, according to coach Paulo Sousa.

The Granata will take confidence from their previous success at Stadio Via del Mare as they head to Lecce for this meeting. They emerged victorious 2-1 when both sides last met in early January. However, Salernitana’s recent stats on the road are unsatisfactory. They are winless in their last five outings, losing three times.

Lecce vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lecce have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five clashes with Salernitana.

Lecce have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five home matches against Salernitana.

Lecce have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five home matches.

Salernitana have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Lecce have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches while Salernitana have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once.

Lecce vs Salernitana Prediction

Lecce have not been prolific in front of goal but their teamwork is impressive, helping them stay out of trouble, mostly in defense. New signing Hamza Rafia has scored once while winger Lameck Banda boasts two assists.

Salernitana will be looking to repeat their previous success at Lecce. Winger Antonio Candreva has been demonstrating his hunger for goals, netting twice so far.

Lecce are expected to prevail due to their cohesiveness and home advantage.

Prediction: Lecce 2-1 Salernitana

Lecce vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lecce to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Lecce to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Salernitana to score - Yes