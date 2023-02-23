Lecce vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Lecce host Sassuolo at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare in Serie A on Saturday (February 25), looking to make it back-to-back wins for the second time this season.

The Giallorossi pulled off an unlikely 2-1 win over Atalanta on the road in their last outing, courtesy of goals from Assan Ceesay and Alexis Blin, who scored in either half. Rasmus Hojlund pulled a goal back for La Dea late on, but it was too little too late as Marco Baroni's side extended their unbeate league run to three games.

However, with only 27 points in the bag from 23 games, Lecce are down in 13th position but will look to continue their upward march.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have accrued three points fewer than their next opponents from the same number of games. Following back-to-back wins over AC Milan and Atalanta in a mini-revival, they have gone off the boil once again, though.

After snatching a 2-2 draw at Udinese, the Neroverdi went down 2-0 to runaway leaders Napoli at home for their 11th defeat of the season in 23 games. They remain just seven points above the relegation zone.

Lecce vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo are unbeaten in three Serie A games against Leece, winning two and drawing one - which came in their last meeting at the Via del Mare Stadium (2-2 on November 2019).

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last six Serie A games against newly promoted sides since a 2-1 defeat to Empoli on October 31, 2021. After that, they've earned three wins and as many draws, including the two most recent against Cremonese and Monza.

With 27 points from 23 games, Lecce are enjoying their fourth-best season thus far. They accrued more (28 points) at this stage of the top-flight campaign only in the 1999-2000 season.

Lecce have conceded only 26 goals - their fewest at this stage of a campaign

The hosts have earned 19 points in 11 Serie A games since last November. During this period, only leaders Napoli (30), Juventus (25) and Inter Milan (23) have picked up more.

Lecce vs Sassuolo Prediction

While Lecce have impressed by their own standards, Sassuolo have been a major disappointment. Nevertheless, the Neroverdi should come away with a point against their relatively inexperienced opponents.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Sassuolo

Lecce vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

