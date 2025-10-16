Lecce vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Lecce and Sassuolo get round seven of the Italian Serie A underway when they lock horns at the Via del Mare on Saturday. This will be the first league meeting between the two teams since April 2024, when Eusebio Di Francesco’s men cruised to a 3-0 victory at the Mapei Stadium.

Riccardo Sottil opened his account for the season with a stunner to hand Lecce a 1-0 victory over Parma just before the international break.

Di Francesco's side had failed to taste victory in their first five Serie A matches, losing three and claiming two draws while conceding 10 goals and scoring four across the five games.

Lecce have picked up five points from their six league matches so far to sit 16th in the standings, level on points with Parma and Torino.

Elsewhere, Andrea Pinamonti grabbed the headlines for Sassuolo last time out as he netted in the second half to fire them to a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Fabio Grosso’s men have now won three of their four league matches since kicking off the new top-flight campaign with back-to-back defeats against Napoli and Cremonese in August.

Having gained promotion from Serie B last season, Sassuolo have picked up nine points from their six Serie A games so far to sit ninth in the table, level on points with Como and Cremonese.

Lecce vs Sassuolo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won four of the previous nine meetings between the two teams since January 2010.

Lecce have picked up just one win in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils on two occasions.

Sassuolo have netted the opening goal in five of their last six games against Lecce, with a combined 19 goals scored across the six matches.

Lecce have failed to win 12 of their 13 La Liga home games in 2025, losing eight and claiming four draws since the turn of the year.

Lecce vs Sassuolo Prediction

While Lecce will look to continue from where they left off against Parma, they go up against a rejuvenated Sassuolo side, who have picked up three wins from their last four matches.

Grosso’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come out on top at the Via del Mare, where Lecce have struggled for results this year.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Sassuolo

Lecce vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Lecce’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More