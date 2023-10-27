Lecce vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Lecce will entertain Torino at the Stadio Via del Mare in a mid-table Serie A clash on Saturday.

The hosts, 10th in the league table, are winless in their last four league games, with their last two games ending in draws. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese last time around with Roberto Piccoli equalizing just six minutes after coming on as a substitute.

They dropped to 10th place in the league table following that draw and will look to return to winning ways. While they have suffered just two defeats in nine league games, they have just three wins to their name as well.

The visitors are winless in their last five league outings and suffered their third loss in that period against Inter Milan at home on Saturday. In their 3-0 loss, they failed to score for the fourth league game on the trot.

Lecce vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 30 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 14 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of the Turin-based visitors eight times and eight games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double last season, recording a 3-0 win on aggregate.

All three of Lecce's wins in Serie A this season have come at home.

Torino have suffered three defeats in their four away games in Serie A this season, failing to score in two games in that period.

At home, Lecce have suffered just one defeat in their last eight meetings against the visitors in all competitions, recording four wins.

The visitors have failed to score in six of their last 10 Serie A games.

Lecce vs Torino Prediction

The Salentini have suffered just one defeat in six home games across all competitions this season. They have kept three clean sheets in that period, though, six of their 11 goals have been conceded in home games in Serie A this term.

They have suffered just two defeats in their last 12 home meetings against the visitors. Interestingly, they have kept just three clean sheets in that period. There are no fresh absentees for head coach Roberto D'Aversa as Alexis Blin and Kastriot Dermaku remain sidelined through injuries.

Il Toro have failed to score in their last four league games, as head coach Ivan Juric has had to deal with an injury crisis recently. They have won six of their last 10 away games in Serie A. This season though, they have lost three of their four away games.

Perr Schuurs was stretchered off the pitch with a serious knee injury last week and is the latest name on the treatment table. Koffi Djidji is a long-term absentee while Saba Sazonov, Adrien Tameze, and David Zima have fitness issues.

Duvan Zapata is expected to return to the squad after missing out against Inter, which would aid in their attacking output. Interestingly, four of their six goals this term have come in away games.

Considering the winless run of the two teams heading into the match and their current poor goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Torino

Lecce vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Nikola Krstović to score or assist any time - Yes