Lecce vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28th 2023 

Lecce will host Udinese at Via del Mare on Friday in another round of the Italian Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a torrid run of results in the league of late and now find themselves just outside the drop zone with the season rapidly approaching its end. They were beaten 2-0 by AC Milan in their last league outing, conceding in either half and failing to find the back of the net despite creating good chances to get on the scoresheet.

Udinese have had mixed results in the league of late but continue to push for their first top-half league finish since the 2012-13 season. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-0 win over Cremonese with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Nigerian striker Isaac Success, who scored his first league goal in almost a year.

The visitors sit 16th in the league table with 28 points from 31 games. They are just two points above Hellas Verona in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points on Friday.

Lecce vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between Lecce and Udinese. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Lecce have picked up 13 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Cremonese (9) and Sampdoria (8) have picked up fewer.

Seven of Udinese's nine league defeats this season have come away from home.

I Lupi have scored 26 goals in Serie A this season. Only Empoli (25) and last-placed Sampdoria (20) have scored fewer.

Lecce vs Udinese Prediction

Lecce are on an eight-game winless streak, with seven of those games ending in defeat. They are winless in their last seven home games and could struggle this weekend.

Udinese's latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will be looking to build on that this Friday. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have enough quality to come out on top here.

Prediction: Lecce 0-1 Udinese

Lecce vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Udinese

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches)

