Lecce vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Lecce will host Udinese at the Via del Mare on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as they sit 15th in the table with 25 points from 25 games.

They locked horns with Monza in their last match, playing out a goalless draw against the last-placed Biancorossi and will be gutted not to have come away with maximum points after an overall bright performance on the road.

Udinese endured a slow start to the year but seem to have found their feet in recent matches as they continue their push for a first top-half league finish since the 2012-13 campaign. They beat Empoli 3-0 last time out, with former Ajax midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scoring a brace before Florian Thauvin headed home a late goal to seal the points for the Udine outfit.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with 33 points and will be looking to continue their positive run of form this weekend.

Lecce vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Lecce and Udinese. The home side have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 10 more, with their other six contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The Giallorossi have the worst offensive record in the Italian top flight this season with just 18 goals scored after 25 matches.

Udinese have conceded 37 goals in Serie A this season, the highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Lecce vs Udinese Prediction

Lecce are on a run of consecutive draws and have won just one of their last five matches. They are winless in their last four matches at the Via del Mare and could struggle here.

The Bianconeri have won two of their last three matches after winning just one of their previous eight. They have struggled for results on the road this season but should have just enough to edge this one.

Prediction: Lecce 0-1 Udinese

Lecce vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Udinese to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

