Lecce vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24

Lecce will entertain Udinese at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Serie A on Monday. The visitors are in 18th place in the league table, with just a one-point lead over 19th-placed Sassuolo. They will move out of the relegation zone with a win in this match.

The hosts have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run in the league, with two games ending in draws. In their previous outing, Nikola Krstović equalized in the 84th minute as they played out a 1-1 away draw against Cagliari.

The visitors are winless in their last seven league games and have also drawn in their last two games. They hosted Napoli last week and Isaac Success' stoppage-time goal helped them hold the 2022-23 champions to a 1-1 draw.

Lecce vs Udinese Head-to-Head

The two teams will meet for the 50th time in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 24 wins. The hosts have 18 wins while seven games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, with two games ending in draws, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

Lecce form guide (Serie A): D-D-W-W-L

Udinese form guide (Serie A): D-D-L-L-L

Lecce vs Udinese Team News

Lecce

Kastriot Dermaku, Lameck Banda, Mohamed Kaba, and Nicola Sansone are sidelined with injuries while Roberto Piccoli will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Kastriot Dermaku, Lameck Banda, Mohamed Kaba, Nicola Sansone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roberto Piccoli

Udinese

Marco Silvestri, Florian Thauvin, Gerard Deulofeu, Enzo Ebosse, and Sandi Lovric are expected to sit this one out with their respective injuries.

Injured: Marco Silvestri, Florian Thauvin, Gerard Deulofeu, Enzo Ebosse, Sandi Lovric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lecce vs Udinese Predicted XI

Lecce Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Federico Baschirotto, Marin Pongračić, Antonino Gallo; Pontus Almqvist, Ylber Ramadani, Alexis Blin, Patrick Dorgu; Nikola Krstovic, Rémi Oudin

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Maduka Okoye; Nehuén Pérez, Jaka Bijol, Thomas Kristensen; Kingsley Ehizibue, Walace, Martín Payero, Hassane Kamara, Lazar Samardzic; Isaac Success, Lorenzo Lucca

Lecce vs Udinese Prediction

The Salentini have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten streak, recording two wins and keeping as many clean sheets. They have just one win in their last five home games in the league, keeping two clean sheets and failing to score twice.

The Friulani are winless in their last seven league games, suffering four defeats. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last 11 Serie A games and might struggle here. Nonetheless, they have played back-to-back 1-1 draws, just like the hosts, and will look to avoid a defeat.

With that in mind and considering the recent goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Udinese