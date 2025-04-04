Lecce vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025 

Lecce will host Venezia at the Via del Mare on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have lost their way in recent weeks and have work to do if they are to avoid the drop. They sit 17th in the league table with 25 points from 30 matches.

Ad

They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Roma in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a much-needed point in front of their home fans before their opponents snatched all three points in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Venezia have struggled to adjust to life in the top flight this season and are rapidly running out of time to save their campaign. Like their weekend opponents, the Leoni Alati marked their return to action after the international break with defeat, losing 1-0 to high-flying Bologna.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who remain 19th in the league table, are five points above rock-bottom and five points away from safety. They will be looking to take a step in the right direction this weekend.

Lecce vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between the two clubs. Lecce have won nine of those games while Venezia have won just three times, with their other nine matchups ending in draws.

The visitors have managed just one win in their last 15 games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Venezia have scored 23 goals in the Italian top flight this season. Only their weekend opponents (21) have managed fewer.

Lecce have conceded 49 goals in Serie A this season. Only Monza (52) and Hellas Verona (58) have shipped more.

Ad

Lecce vs Venezia Prediction

The Giallorossi have lost their last five games on the bounce and have won just one of their last 10. They are winless at the Via del Mare in 2025 and will be desperate to snap that streak come Sunday.

Similarly, I Leoni Alati are winless in their last 13 competitive outings and have won just once since the start of November. They have the worst away record in Serie A this season and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Lecce 1-0 Venezia

Lecce vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lecce to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More