Lecce vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Lecce will invite Verona to the Stadio Via del mare in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently and are winless in their last four league games. After suffering three back-to-back losses, they played out a 1-1 away draw against Frosinone last week as Michele Cerofolini's own goal helped them take home a point from the match.

The visitors returned to winning ways after six games last week, recording a 1-0 home win over Sassuolo. Karol Świderski, who joined them on loan last month, opened his goalscoring account, scoring the only goal of the match in the 79th minute, 11 minutes after coming off the bench.

They remained in 17th place in the league standings following that win, with 23 points from 27 games, the same as 18th-placed Cagliari. The hosts' winless run has seen them drop to 13th place and have just a two-point lead over the visitors.

Lecce vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 46 times in all competitions thus far, with their first meeting dating back to 1929. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 18-15 lead in wins and 13 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, recording four wins and keeping four clean sheets.

They met in the reverse fixture in November, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Lecce have just one win in their last 11 league outings, with that win coming at home against Fiorentina last month.

Verona have just two wins in their last 10 league games, with both registered in home games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 25-24 in 27 league games thus far.

Nine of the last 12 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Lecce vs Verona Prediction

The Salentini scored for the first time after three games last week, which helped them arrest their losing streak to three games. They have just two wins in their last 11 home games in all competitions while suffering five defeats, and might struggle here. They are winless in their last eight Serie A meetings against the visitors, failing to score in five games.

Mohamed Kaba suffered an ACL injury last week against Frosinone and had to be subbed off in the second half. He is unlikely to play again this season. Marin Pongracic trained separately, and head coach Roberto D'Aversa is likely to start him from the bench.

The Mastini are winless in their last 14 away games in all competitions, suffering 11 defeats, and might struggle here. They are unbeaten in their last three away meetings against the hosts, recording two back-to-back 1-0 wins. Pawel Dawidowicz will serve a suspension in this match due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering the recent struggles of both teams, a low-scoring stalemate is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Verona

Lecce vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Karol Świderski to score or assist any time - Yes