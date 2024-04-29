Lecco vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2024 

Lecco host Sampdoria at the Stadio Rigamonti-Ceppi on Wednesday (May 1) in Serie B.

The hosts endured a difficult return to the second tier this season, getting relegated. They were thrashed 4-0 by league leaders Parma in their last game. Lecco are rock-bottom in Serie B with 26 points from 35 games. They have nothing but pride to play for.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have struggled recently but remain in contention for the qualification playoffs as they continue their quest for promotion. They drew 1-1 with Como last time out. Veteran striker Fabio Borini opened the scoring midway through the second half before their opponents scored a late and deserved leveler.

Sampdoria are eighth in the standings with 46 points.

Lecco vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Lecco and Sampdoria, who lead 3-1.

Sampdoria are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Lecco are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only five of Sampdoria's 13 league wins this season have come on the road.

Lecco have the worst defensive record this season, conceding 66.

Lecco vs Sampdoria Prediction

Lecco are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 16 games. They have won just one of their last eight home outings.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive draws and are without a win in four games. They are, however, undefeated in five away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Lecco 1-2 Sampdoria

Lecco vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sampdoria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Sampdoria's last 10 away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scofred in four of Lecco's last six matches.)