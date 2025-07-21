Lech Poznan vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025 

Lech Poznan will square off with Breidablik in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualification tie on Tuesday (July 22nd). The game will be played at Stadion Poznan.
The hosts will be hoping to bounce back from the debilitating 4-1 thrashing they were handed by Cracovia in the Polish Ekstraklasa over the weekend. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Filip Stojilkovic and Ajdin Hasic scoring to give the visitors a two-goal lead by the 26th-minute before Mikael Ishak pulled one back in first half injury time. Hasic completed his brace in the second half while Martin Minchev wrapped up the scoring.
Breidablik, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Vestri in the Icelandic Besta deild karla. Viktor Einarsson's 10th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Blikar will now shift their focus to Europe and booked their spot at this stage with a 5-1 aggregate win over Egnatia. Poznan received a bye to this stage. The winner of this tie faces either Maccabi Tel Aviv or Pafos in the next round.
Lech Poznan vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Seven of Poznan's last nine games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Breidablik have lost their last five away games in European competitions.
- Poznan have won 12 of their last 14 home games in European competitions (one loss).
- Four of Breidablik's last five away games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Breidablik have never advanced beyond this stage of the Champions League Qualifiers.
Lech Poznan vs Breidablik Prediction
Lech Poznan are the reigning Polish champions but their title defense got off to a horrendous start in front of their fans. The Railwayman will be expected to make amends and are far more established on the continent than their visitors.
Breidablik are in an intense three-way horse race in their title defense. They will have to put that behind them as they face Polish opposition for the first time.
Poznan have won three of four prior clashes with Icelandic opposition. Backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Lech Poznan 3-1 Breidablik
Lech Poznan vs Breidablik Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Lech Poznan to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Poznan to score over 1.5 goals