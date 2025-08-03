Lech Poznan vs Crvena Zvezda Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2025

Lech Poznan continue their push for a return to Europe with a clash against Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday in the third qualifying round of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season. Following an epic run-up to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022, the Polish outfit have missed out on European football altogether since then.

Ad

In the 2023-24 qualifiers of the aforesaid competition, Poznan were beaten in the third round by Spartak Trnava. Last year, they failed to make it to the qualifiers altogether.

Courtesy of their triumph in the Polish Ekstraklasa last season, the Pride of Greater Poland are back in contention for European qualification again, aiming for their first Champions League appearance since 1993.

Poznan demonstrated their intentions with a stunning 8-1 shellacking of Icelandic side Breidablik in the second round of qualifiers. In the first leg, the Polish champions thumped the minnows 7-1, powered by a hat-trick from Mikael Ishak, before completing the double in Iceland with a 1-0 win.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Red Star Belgrade are looking to reach the Champions League finals for a third year in a row. Unlike in 2023, when the Serbian outfit secured a direct entry into the group stages, they clinched the playoffs against Bodo/Glimt last year to qualify for the league phase. But with six losses in eight games, the Red-Whites couldn't make it beyond the first round.

Lech Poznan vs Crvena Zvezda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for the first time in history.

Lech Poznan are facing a Serbian team for the first time in history.

Red Star Belgrade are looking to qualify for the Champions League for the third year in a row, whereas Lech Poznan haven't appeared in the competition since 1993.

The Railwaymen have won their last three home games in Europe, netting 12 goals and conceding only thrice.

Ad

Lech Poznan vs Crvena Zvezda Prediction

Lech Poznan have an incredible record on home turf in Europe lately, and their offensive vanguard is on fire right now. Crvena Zvezda are up against it here, but the match may not end well for them. We expect Lech Poznan to secure the win.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 3-1 Crvena Zvezda

Lech Poznan vs Crvena Zvezda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lech Poznan to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More