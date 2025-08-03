Lech Poznan vs Crvena Zvezda Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2025

Lech Poznan continue their push for a return to Europe with a clash against Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday in the third qualifying round of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season. Following an epic run-up to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022, the Polish outfit have missed out on European football altogether since then.
In the 2023-24 qualifiers of the aforesaid competition, Poznan were beaten in the third round by Spartak Trnava. Last year, they failed to make it to the qualifiers altogether.
Courtesy of their triumph in the Polish Ekstraklasa last season, the Pride of Greater Poland are back in contention for European qualification again, aiming for their first Champions League appearance since 1993.
Poznan demonstrated their intentions with a stunning 8-1 shellacking of Icelandic side Breidablik in the second round of qualifiers. In the first leg, the Polish champions thumped the minnows 7-1, powered by a hat-trick from Mikael Ishak, before completing the double in Iceland with a 1-0 win.
On the other hand, Red Star Belgrade are looking to reach the Champions League finals for a third year in a row. Unlike in 2023, when the Serbian outfit secured a direct entry into the group stages, they clinched the playoffs against Bodo/Glimt last year to qualify for the league phase. But with six losses in eight games, the Red-Whites couldn't make it beyond the first round.
Lech Poznan vs Crvena Zvezda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides meet for the first time in history.
- Lech Poznan are facing a Serbian team for the first time in history.
- Red Star Belgrade are looking to qualify for the Champions League for the third year in a row, whereas Lech Poznan haven't appeared in the competition since 1993.
- The Railwaymen have won their last three home games in Europe, netting 12 goals and conceding only thrice.
Lech Poznan vs Crvena Zvezda Prediction
Lech Poznan have an incredible record on home turf in Europe lately, and their offensive vanguard is on fire right now. Crvena Zvezda are up against it here, but the match may not end well for them. We expect Lech Poznan to secure the win.
Prediction: Lech Poznan 3-1 Crvena Zvezda
Lech Poznan vs Crvena Zvezda Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Lech Poznan to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes