Lech Poznan vs Qarabag prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

In one of the biggest games of the first round of qualifying in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Lech Poznan will entertain Qarabag at the Stadion Miejski Poznan on Tuesday for the first leg.

Both teams have a rich history in European competitions. The hosts qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League last season but finished last in their group. They have never qualified for the Champions League group stage.

Qarabag, meanwhile, made it to the Europa Conference League knockout stage playoffs last season, losing to Marseille. They have qualified just once for the Champions League group stage. Drawn with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and AS Roma in the 2017-18 edition, they finished last in their group.

Lech Poznan vs Qarabag Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Qarabag are undefeated in five meetings against Polish teams across competitions, recording four wins and a draw.

Poznan also have a similar record against teams from Azerbaijan, winning seven times and drawing once.

Lech Poznan form guide (all competitions): -

Qarabag form guide (all competitions): -

Lech Poznan vs Qarabag Team News

Lech Poznan

Bartosz Salamon is a confirmed absentee with a knee injury and will miss both legs. Afonso Sousa has signed for the club but will likely miss the first leg due to joining formalities.

Injured: Bartosz Salamon.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: Afonso Sousa.

Unavailable: Heorhiy Tsitaishvili.

Qarabag

There are no reported absentees for Atlılar.

Injured: None.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lech Poznan vs Qarabag Predicted XIs

Lech Poznan (4-2-3-1): Filip Bednarek (GK); Joel Pereira, Barry Douglas, Lubomir Satka, Alan Czerwinski; Jesper Karlstrom, Pedro Rebocho; Nika Kvekveskiri, Amaral, Dani Ramirez; Mikael Ishak.

Qarabag (4-2-3-1): Luka Gugeshashvili (GK); Marko Vešović, Rahil Mammadov, Kevin Medina, Toral Bayramov; Richard Almeida, Ismayil Ibrahimli; Kady, Filip Ozobić, Abdellah Zoubir; Ramil Sheydaev.

Lech Poznan vs Qarabag Prediction

Poznan have just one win in their three friendly games this preseason, losing the first two. Qarabag, meanwhile, are undefeated in their three friendly games, playing out draws in their last two.

While the two teams have no history, given Poznan's home advantage, they should secure a narrow win in the first leg.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 2-1 Qarabag.

