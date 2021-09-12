Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Elliott injury mars routine win | Premier League 2021-22

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane powered Liverpool to a 3-0 win over Leeds in a 2021-22 Premier League game on Sunday. The win sees Jurgen Klopp’s men maintain their unbeaten start to the season and claim a share of the lead in the points table.

After a fast-paced start to the game, it was the visitors who gained the upper hand early on through Salah’s 20th-minute opener. From then on, it was all Liverpool, with the Reds creating all the chances while effectively shutting Leeds out. As such, Marcelo Bielsa’s side were lucky to go into half-time trailing by just the solitary goal.

However, Leeds' luck did not last long after the restart, as Fabinho doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 50th minute. The sting was largely taken out of the game close to the hour mark when Harvey Elliott suffered a serious-looking injury. The youngster had to be stretchered off after a forceful challenge from Pascal Struijk, who was sent off for the offence.

The ten men of Leeds attempted to claw their way back into the game, but could not breach Liverpool’s resolute defence. Instead, it was Liverpool who put the game beyond doubt by adding a third goal in injury time, courtesy Sadio Mane.

On that note, here are the Liverpool player ratings from the game.

Alisson: 6/10

The Brazilian shot-stopper came up with a series of key saves in the second half.

A largely uneventful first half was followed by a second that saw Alisson called upon to make a series of smart saves. However, the Brazil international was more than equal to the task, and deserved his clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7/10

He had a field day down the right flank, and was heavily involved throughout the game. Alexander-Arnold bagged the assist for Salah’s opener, and created several other opportunities as well.

At the other end of the pitch, the Liverpool right-back had some awkward moments, and his defensive positioning could have been better.

Virgil van Dijk: 8/10

The Dutchman already looks back to his imperious best following his lengthy injury layoff. Van Dijk looked dominant in defence as well as attack.

Joel Matip: 5/10

While he was not too troubled by most Leeds attacks, Matip made a real impression when he got on the ball. The Liverpool man carried the ball out of defence with great authority on a few occasions to kickstart attacks for his team.

Andy Robertson: 6/10

It was a typically efficient and purposeful display from the Liverpool left-back. Robertson was solid in defence and was always willing to attack throughout the game.

Harvey Elliott: 5/10

A horrific leg injury cut short what was yet another hugely impressive performance from the teenager. Elliott was stretchered off just past the hour mark.

Fabinho: 7/10

Fabinho (right) bagged a rare goal for Liverpool in his side's 3-0 win

In addition to his usual midfield battling, Fabinho also got on the scoresheet as he bagged Liverpool’s second goal. The Brazilian international was extremely calm and assured on the pitch, making several key tackles at crucial junctures in the game.

Thiago Alcantara: 5/10

He quietly kept things ticking over in midfield after a rare Premier League start. Alcantara had the ball in the net in the first half, but his effort was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up.

Mohamed Salah: 6/10

Salah (left)'s goal saw him reach the 100-Premier-League goal milestone

Continuing his excellent goal-scoring form, Salah racked up a century of Premier League goals with his opener in the first half. He faded away in the second even as Leeds withdrew deep into their half following Struijk’s red card.

Diogo Jota: 5/10

He led the line in the absence of the injured Roberto Firmino, and was a handful for the Leeds' defence. However, the Portuguese international could not make a telling impact on proceedings.

Sadio Mane: 5/10

He got into a few promising positions over the course of the game when Liverpool forayed forward. After passing up a few promising chances, the Senegalese international got on the scoresheet in injury time.

10 - Sadio Mane scored his first goal with his 10th shot in this match against Leeds, the most shots he's ever had in a single Premier League game. Persistent. #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/mZKesgoT9U — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2021

Ratings of Liverpool Substitutes

Jordan Henderson: 5/10

The experienced midfielder replaced the stricken Elliott and slotted seamlessly into the Liverpool midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: N/A

He came on for Jota in the final few minutes, and was full of running despite not having much of an opportunity to make an impact.

Naby Keita: N/A

Also Read

Replaced Thiago Alcantara in injury time to help his side see out the game without further incident.

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Bhargav