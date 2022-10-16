Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as Saka scores, Gabriel's red card reversed and Bamford misses penalty | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured an important 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, October 16. The win sees them remain in the top spot with 27 points.

The Gunners came into this game on the back of six wins in as many games, making it 11 wins in 12 games across competitions this season. They were leading the league with 24 points from their nine games prior to kick-off, with second-placed Manchester City taking on Liverpool later in the day.

Mikel Arteta fielded the same lineup that featured in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool, with Takehiro Tomiyasu keeping his place in the XI.

TEAM NEWS



Tomiyasu starts

Xhaka in midfield

Jesus leads the line



The teams went back and forth right from the first whistle, which itself was delayed by 40 minutes following technical difficulties with referee Chris Kavanagh's equipment.

The teams went back and forth right from the first whistle, which itself was delayed by 40 minutes following technical difficulties with referee Chris Kavanagh's equipment. Arsenal started the first half well and created the greater number of chances.

They even opened the scoring 35 minutes into the game as Rodrygo played a wild long ball to his full-back, from whom Saka stole the ball with a header. It fell to Odegaard, who released Saka into space for him to smash it into the roof of the net to make it 1-0 after 35 minutes.

Arsenal led 1-0 over Leeds United at the break.

Arsenal led 1-0 over Leeds United at the break.



COME ON ARSENAL



🟡 0-1 (HT) Fully charged as we reach the half...COME ON ARSENAL🟡 0-1(HT) 🔌 Fully charged as we reach the half...🙌 COME ON ARSENAL🟡 0-1 ⚫️ (HT) https://t.co/aiURHf5wMF

Leeds United appeared to have leveled the game twice within 20 minutes of the restart, only for both chances to be squandered. Patrick Bamford came off the bench and fired his team into a perfect start after half-time. However, the goal was disallowed after it was clear that Bamford fouled Gabriel in the build-up.

Fifteen minutes later, Leeds were awarded a penalty as William Saliba handled the ball in hiw own area and was penalized. However, Bamford failed to even hit the target as they saw the opportunity going begging.

There was more drama in second-half stoppage time as Arsenal were reduced to 10 men following a red card. VAR then reviewed the situation and rescinded the card, asking Kavanagh to change it to a yellow. A penalty that was awarded was also asked to be cancelled.

The game ended in a 1-0 win for Arsenal. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Luis Sinisterra

Sinisterra looked lively on the left flank as he caused Arsenal's defenders several problems. He dribbled the ball well and also used his physicality to win the duels. He won nine of his 13 duels and completed both of his attempted dribbles. He also made two interceptions and two tackles.

#4. Flop - Gabriel Jesus

Jesus failed to get involved in the Gunners' intricate moves as he looked a step slower than most of his teammates. This could be related to the head injury he suffered against Liverpool in the last game.

He attempted just one shot, which was off target. He won just three of his 13 duels as Leeds United's defense did well to block out the supply to the Brazilian. Jesus was also dispossessed 12 times.

#3. Hit - Martin Odegaard

Odegaard made a strong start to the game and looked lively in the middle of the park as he was eager to be involved in the passing moves. He played two key passes and three accurate long balls. He also provided an assist for his team's opening goal in the first half.

Odegaard won three of his five duels and completed two successful dribbles. His composure in midfield helped the Gunners control the game for the majority of the time until he was subbed off.

#2. Flop - Patrick Bamford

Bamford came on for the second half as Jesse Marsch removed Rodrygo after a poor showing in the first period. Bamford appeared to have given his side the dream start, scoring just seconds after the restart. However, VAR reviewed the play and spotted a foul on Saliba in the build-up and decided to overturn the decision.

Shortly after that, Bamford had the opportunity to draw the game level from the penalty spot. However, he could not even hit the target. He was later involved in a scuffle with Gabriel after cheaply trying to get him sent off and nearly succeeding, if not for VAR.

#1. Hit - Bukayo Saka

Saka had a great game on the right flank and showed initiative to try and put Arsenal in front. His efforts bore fruit just before half-time as Odegaard played him through on goal. Saka then smashed the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-0 after 35 minutes.

