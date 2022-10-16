Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Saka scores the winner for the Gunners in a drama-packed clash at Elland Road | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory away at Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 16. The result ensured they would end gameweek 10 in the top spot regardless of results elsewhere.

Arsenal entered this contest on the back of two massive wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium. The wins kept them at the top of the table with 24 points from nine games.

Mikel Arteta fielded a full-strength lineup as he looked to extend their lead at the top. Takehiro Tomiyasu kept his place in the left-back spot as Kieran Tierney remained on the bench. The Gunners knew a win would put pressure on second-placed Manchester City, who face Liverpool later in the day.

TEAM NEWS



🧱 Tomiyasu starts

Xhaka in midfield

Jesus leads the line



Tomiyasu starts, Xhaka in midfield, Jesus leads the line

There was an extended delay seconds after kick-off as referee Chris Kavanagh lost communication with his team of officials and the VAR. The game was resumed after nearly 40 minutes of delay. Play was restarted from the 1:09 mark after being interrupted at that point.

Both Arsenal and Leeds United made decent starts as the Gunners dominated possession in the first half. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka looked sharp going forward as they were involved in most of the visitors' moves. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes looked solid at the back but made the odd mistake.

Leeds United attempted one more shot than Arsenal, with eight attempts. However, they managed just one on target, three fewer than their opponents. Contrary to their usual approach, the hosts sat back and picked their moments to press the Gunners. However, the visitors drew first blood.

Rodrygo played an unnecessary cross-field long ball to his left back, who was dispossessed by Saka. Odegaard then latched onto the ball and released the forward into space. Seeing Illan Meslier slightly out of position, Saka hammered the ball into the roof of the net as Arsenal held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Arsenal @Arsenal Fully charged as we reach the half...



COME ON ARSENAL



🟡 0-1 (HT) Fully charged as we reach the half...COME ON ARSENAL🟡 0-1(HT) 🔌 Fully charged as we reach the half...🙌 COME ON ARSENAL🟡 0-1 ⚫️ (HT) https://t.co/aiURHf5wMF

Patrick Bamford replaced Rodrygo in the second period and nearly gave Leeds United their dream start. He smashed the ball in from close-range within the first minute of the restart. However, he fouled Gabriel in the build-up and the goal was ruled out. Arsenal were under a lot of pressure as the hosts created one chance after another.

Leeds had a brilliant opportunity to level the game just after the hour-mark. Saliba was booked for a handball and the penalty was given following a VAR check. The decision stood despite there being an offside in the build-up. Bamford stepped up but could not even manage to hit the target from 12 yards.

Leeds United managed to press Arsenal back into their own territory as they attempted eight shots on target in the second period. They also kept 61% possession of the ball, much to the surprise of many present at the venue.

There was drama in stoppage time as Gabriel was shown a red card, which was later reversed and changed to a yellow. The penalty he conceded was also cancelled and Bamford was booked for a foul. Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 win that sees them extend their lead at the top of the table. That said, here's how their players fared.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7.5/10

Ramsdale looked sharp between the sticks and made multiple key stops to keep Arsenal in the game. He made four saves and two punches and distributed the ball with 64% accuracy as he kept a clean sheet.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White started the game well and put in a decent performance overall. He won six of his 15 duels and made five tackles, two interceptions and two blocks in the process. He also played three accurate long balls.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba had a mixed game as he played well but some decisions went against him. He won all seven of his duels and made two tackles and two clearances. However, he handled the ball in the penalty area and conceded a spot-kick which Leeds failed to convert.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8/10

Gabriel had a highly-eventful game for Arsenal, especially in the second half. He was involved in several come-togethers with Patrick Bamford as the pair fought for supremacy near the visitors' goal.

Gabriel appeared to have been sent off in second-half stoppage time, but the card was changed to a yellow following a VAR review. Despite Bamford's several attempts, he was unable to get the better of the Brazilian.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

Tomiyasu started the game in the left-back spot and played well. He also moved over to the right side once Tierney was brought into the action and had a decent performance.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Partey had a decent game in Arsenal's midfield. He won four of his eight duels and played two accurate long balls. He also made three interceptions and two tackles.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka looked composed in midfield and made some great runs forward to support his team's attack. He won his only duel and played three long balls and made two clearances.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard provided most of the creative spark the Gunners were seeking in midfield. He provided an assist for his side's opener with a perfectly-weighted pass. He won three of his five duels and played two key passes.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka scored an all-important match-winning goal for his side in the first period. He won four of his 10 duels and played one key pass and one accurate cross.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli looked sharp going forward with the ball but failed to provide any real end product in the game. He played just one successful long ball in four attempts and was dispossessed a staggering 21 times.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Jesus had a subpar game and was subbed off in the second period.

Substitutes

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

Vieira replaced Odegaard midway through the second period and put in a good performance.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney came on late in the game and put in a decent shift.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Holding was brought on for Saka in the late stages as Mikel Arteta looked to shut up shop to seal victory.

Edward Nketiah - 6/10

Nketiah came on for the late stages and played well.

