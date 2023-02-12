Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Rashford carries on with his sublime form | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United overtook their arch-rivals Manchester City with a 0-2 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, February 12. Late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho sealed a much-needed three points for the Red Devils.

The first half rarely produced any chances, although Leeds showed character by winning duels on the pitch. Bruno Fernandes had a glorious chance to alter the scoreline at the end of the first half, but he failed to convert the opportunity after intervening in a pass from Maximilian Wober.

The Whites had a few half chances through Robin Koch and Wober, but the center-backs failed to hit the target from set-pieces. Diogo Dalot, on the other hand, rattled the crossbar from the edge of the penalty box.

However, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho made a huge impact after coming on for Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia. The Argentine acted as a playmaker from the backline, while the young forward was consistently running behind the Leeds backline.

The deadlock was finally broken by a familiar face named Marcus Rashford yet again. The England international headed the ball following an exquisite cross from Luke Shaw in the 80th minute. The Argentine youngster Garnacho added another one five minutes later to put the game beyond the hosts' reach. He received the ball from Weghorst before taking on Ayling to smash the ball past the hopeless Illan Meslier.

Erik ten Hag will be ecstatic to turn a tame game into three points as they push for a spot in the top four, although they could charge for the league title.

On that note, let's have a look at Manchester United's player ratings.

David De Gea - 6.5/10: David De Gea was not tested much throughout the game. The Spaniard lost possession due to poor distribution and was unlucky not to be punished.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10: Diogo Dalot nearly scored the opener for Manchester United after smashing the post from outside the penalty box. He was able to keep the energetic Wilfried Gnonto quiet for most parts of the game.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: Harry Maguire nearly had a nightmare when he was caught in possession by Jack Harrison. The center-back recovered and won the ball to put an end to Leeds' attack. He was also dominating from the back by winning aerial duels.

Luke Shaw - 8/10: Luke Shaw has become one of the most reliable defenders under Erik ten Hag. The English international started off as a center-back and then moved to his conventional position once Lisandro Martinez was brought on in the second half. His playmaking and defensive ability were crucial to Manchester United's victory.

Tyrell Malacia - 5.5/10: Crysencio Summerville conveniently won the battle against Malacia through the right attacking wing. The left-back struggled to keep up with the Dutch international. He was not adventurous and did not help his attackers.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6.5/10: The Austrian international replaced Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United midfield. He was restricted from playing out from the back due to relentless pressure from Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. He kept the ball ticking in the midfield.

Fred - 6.5/10: Fred was unable to put a foot right until Erik ten Hag made a couple of second-half substitutions. After being provided with a runner to run up and down the field with Luke Shaw, he was able to disrupt the Leeds midfield. He won the ball for the Red Devils, which led to a second goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: Bruno failed to bring in his A-game after failing to score in the first half. He also struggled to create chances despite being allowed to roam across the attacking areas of the pitch.

Jadon Sancho - 5/10: Jadon Sancho did not provide the intensity for Manchester United. He was unable to cause problems for Junior Firpo, who thoroughly dominated him. Sancho was eventually taken off at the hour mark.

Marcus Rashford - 8/10: Marcus Rashford kept up with his scintillating run by driving Manchester United into the lead. His decisive finish enabled United to capitalize on the counterattack.

Wout Weghorst - 7/10: Weghorst made his first goal contribution for Manchester United in the Premier League. Although his delivery was not significant to Garnacho's goal, he could finally breathe slowly.

Substitutes:

Lisandro Martinez - 8/10: His presence at the back installed calmness in the Manchester United defense. Martinez was also assisting his side to play out from the back comfortably.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8.5/10: Alejandro Garnacho silenced his critics with a well-taken goal in the second half. His presence made life tough for Luke Ayling.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10: He did not make any impact after coming on for the visitors.

Anthony Elanga - N/A: He came on during the closing stages of the game.

Poll : 0 votes